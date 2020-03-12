The tragedy shook the community and forever changed the Collins family.

It was the middle of the night when Urbanski, a former University of Maryland student, approached three people: one white, one Asian and one African American. He looked past the white and Asian students to target Collins.

We believe Urbanski was driven by hate.

AD

In the months, weeks and days before the murder, Urbanski had downloaded racist and white supremacist photos and memes on his cellphone. They depicted Jewish, African American and mentally challenged people in demeaning ways. They promoted violence toward those groups. Urbanski uploaded those images and stored them with pictures of himself with friends and family. Those pictures were important and valuable to him.

AD

He was also a member of, and participated in, a Facebook group called “The Alt Reich: Nation.” This group also promoted violence against people of color and nonwhites, including African Americans. The group’s social media page even included several references to Adolf Hitler and other Nazi propaganda. All this exemplifies pure hate.

Yet, during his trial, it wasn’t enough. The court’s reading of the current hate-crime statute required that hate be the only factor motivating the act. So, even though the court allowed the state to introduce evidence of hate to establish motive and premeditation to support the first-degree murder charge, it was not enough to meet the elements of our narrow hate-crime statute. So the court dismissed the hate-crime charge.

AD

This is an unacceptable flaw in Maryland’s hate-crime statute. That is why I am calling on the Maryland General Assembly to pass Senate Bill 606 and House Bill 917, the 2nd Lieutenant Richard Collins III Law.

AD

In 2019 there were zero convictions under the current hate-crime statute in the Circuit Courts of Maryland. This is because the statute as constructed makes it nearly impossible for prosecutors to prove this type of case in court. While the justice system did not intend for prosecutors to have 100 percent convictions, it did not intend for us to have none.

According to the Maryland Department of Legislative Services, as of 2019, there are 21 radical groups that spew hate in Maryland, up from 2018. Among them are neo-Nazis, white nationalists and groups whose members are anti-Muslim. According to the FBI, hate crimes, or attacks motivated by bias or prejudice, reached a 16-year high in 2018. The agency documents an increase in hate crimes against African Americans, members of the LGBTQ community, Native Americans, Jews and Muslims. Also in 2018, the state police published the State of Maryland Hate Bias Report, which says there were 375 hate or bias incidents reported by law enforcement agencies in Maryland.

AD

Now, more than ever, we need stronger hate-crime laws to ensure that crimes motivated by hate will not be tolerated in our state, and to ensure that there is punishment for targeting individuals or institutions for violence or vandalism motivated, in whole or in part, by hate toward those with a different religious affiliation, skin color or personal characteristic.

AD

Every Maryland resident has a stake in ensuring an effective legal response to violent bigotry. These crimes demand priority attention because of their special impact. Bias crimes are intended to intimidate not only the individual victim but also the victim’s entire community, leaving members feeling fearful, isolated and vulnerable.

Failure to address this type of crime can cause an isolated incident to explode into widespread community tension. By making targeted communities fearful, angry and suspicious of other groups (and of the power structure that is supposed to protect them), these incidents can damage the fabric of our society and fragment communities.

AD

Maryland’s hate-crime statute is ambiguous and requires prosecutors to prove that hate or bias was the sole motivating factor for a crime.

AD

Not all states treat these mixed-motive hate crimes in the same way. States such as California, Tennessee and Wisconsin have hate-crime laws that explicitly contemplate hate crimes motivated “in whole or in substantial part” by bias. This is the language proposed in the 2nd Lieutenant Richard Collins III’s Law. It would be broad enough to encompass cases in which there is more than one motive but hate is a motivating factor.

The 2nd Lieutenant Richard Collins III’s Law would result in more appropriate charging decisions and more appropriate sentencing.

AD

This law has to change, and the time is now. Let’s give prosecutors the tool they need to protect everyone who lives in our state.