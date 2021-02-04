The only reason for this stop? The color of her skin. The deputy asked about Medrano’s immigration status before detaining and illegally holding her for the actual purpose of trying to transfer her to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation. Eventually, the sheriff’s office released her.

We sued in July 2019 on behalf of Medrano and the Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment (RISE) Coalition of Western Maryland to hold the sheriff’s office accountable for its illegal behavior and racial profiling. A year and a half later, we secured justice for Medrano. But the encounter she experienced is, unfortunately, not unique, as ICE has ensnared local law enforcement to do its bidding in several Maryland counties and dozens more across the country. Maryland lawmakers can and must ensure justice for the entire immigrant community and pass the Trust Act, and the Biden-Harris administration can do the same with the swipe of a pen by ending ICE’s 287(g) program nationally, so it no longer taps local police officers to do ICE’s work.

When local police act as ICE deputies, an ordinary police encounter, as Medrano experienced, can tear a family apart. We see how this forces millions of people across the country to live in fear of encountering police or other law enforcement as they go about their daily lives. Immigrants, their family members and their friends are all less likely to come forward as witnesses, provide crime tips or seek police protection for fear of putting themselves or their loved ones at risk. Medrano and other immigrant members of the RISE Coalition have said themselves that they wouldn’t rely on the police out of fear of what might happen to them or their family.

In settling Medrano v. Jenkins, we reached an agreement with Frederick County Sheriff Charles A. Jenkins to find justice for Medrano and hold the sheriff and his deputies accountable to the immigrants who live in Frederick County. Medrano is being awarded $25,000 in damages to compensate her for what she was made to endure, and a series of other measures are intended to end of the pattern and practice of racial profiling committed by the sheriff’s office. Jenkins now must host public town halls regarding the county’s involvement in the 287(g) program, which emboldened local sheriff’s deputies to racially profile and detain Medrano. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also has to publicly report incidents that involve racial or immigration profiling. And the sheriff’s office must provide supplemental training for deputies to ensure they comply with the policy that prohibits interrogating an individual about immigration status or citizenship during an encounter on the street.

Finally, Jenkins issued a formal apology to Medrano, reading in part: “As the head of this agency, I recognize that the actions of the involved deputies resulted in you being improperly detained for what all parties agree was an unreasonable amount of time.” We hope that this admitted failure by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office marks the beginning of a new day — in which Jenkins recognizes the humanity of Frederick immigrants and lives by his words that “neither [Medrano] nor others will suffer similar actions and circumstances.”

While significant, our settlement is only one step in our fight to protect our immigrant community from the terror and trauma inflicted on them by racist police and ICE. Maryland legislators must pass the Trust Act, which would ensure that law enforcement doesn’t inquire about a person’s immigration or citizenship status or place of birth during routine police functions or transfer people to ICE without a judicial warrant. The bill also makes sure local law enforcement focus on local priorities, rather than function as a subsidiary of ICE. Most important, it is intended to prevent the racial profiling, harassment and fear that Medrano endured.

Nationally, the Biden-Harris administration should take action as well. The new administration announced a 100-day moratorium on deportations — which was at least temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Texas — and its intention to limit immigration enforcement going forward. But to rein in both ICE and local law enforcement, it must dismantle the tools they have used to persecute the immigrant community, in particular Black and Brown immigrants. At a minimum, that requires ending the 287(g) program that has harmed Maryland communities and instilled fear in immigrants and their family members around the country. It’s time for Maryland and the country to provide justice for immigrants.

