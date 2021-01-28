In 2019, the Maryland General Assembly voted to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to oversee the prices of prescription drugs. Because the original legislation did not include a funding mechanism for the board, last year lawmakers passed a second bill taxing drug manufacturers and insurers to fund the board’s operations. The House of Delegates will soon consider whether to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) veto of that funding bill.

In his veto message, Hogan rightly pointed out that raising taxes in the middle of a global pandemic would further harm an already struggling economy. But funding a board that could end up denying access to costly treatments would be doubly cruel for Maryland residents.

The original legislation would require the board to review pharmaceuticals that exceed arbitrary cost benchmarks. Later this year, the board could ask lawmakers for approval to set upper payment limits on drugs purchased by the state, including for state and municipal employees, state hospitals and clinics and beneficiaries in the state’s Medicaid program.

Increasing drug affordability sounds appealing, but the criteria used to evaluate “expensive” drugs could cost Maryland patients in other ways. When conducting its reviews, the board can consider “the estimated value or cost-effectiveness of the prescription drug product.”

That language means the board can find clinically effective drugs — therapies that alleviate pain and suffering, or even cure deadly diseases outright — too costly based on their price tag alone. If the board uses arbitrary price thresholds and cost-effectiveness research to set upper payment limits beginning next January and manufacturers fail to agree to whatever limits the board sets, Maryland residents could find themselves denied access to care solely on cost grounds.

The Maryland board’s remit echoes that of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a similar entity that undertakes cost-effectiveness research. In recent months, ICER reviewed the drug Trikafta, which treats the cystic fibrosis that affects my child. Though the board gave the drug its top effectiveness rating, calling Trikafta a therapy “likely to alter the course of the disease for the majority of” CF patients, ICER objected to the drug’s price tag.

Though controlling costs represents an important goal for our health-care system, a myopic focus on costs to the exclusion of other factors will yield perverse results. For instance, when undertaking a review of the coronavirus treatment remdesivir last May, ICER stated its belief “that policymakers would view it inappropriate” to consider “the potential broader economic benefits associated with future economic recovery.” In other words, the ability of a coronavirus drug or vaccine to hasten the end of damaging economic restrictions and months of harmful social isolation means nothing to the ICER bean-counters.

If the Maryland board follows a similar pathway as ICER, many patients could lose access to life-changing or even lifesaving therapies and treatments. I don’t support such an outcome — and I don’t believe Maryland residents do, either. I hope the Maryland House of Delegates votes to sustain Hogan’s veto and that Maryland moves away from a model that relies on price controls and government rationing to address rising health-care costs.