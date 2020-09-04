Yet, more than 2 million people with mental illness are booked into jails each year. Data also shows a troubling correlation between calls to 911 related to mental health crises and the incidence of excessive force. With our nation still in the throes of a long and overdue national conversation about systemic racism and the impact of policing on communities of color, it is critical that we find new ways to address individuals in crisis. This urgency is underscored by the approaching “second pandemic” of mental health crisis that the novel coronavirus has caused because of social isolation, economic disruption and traumatic stress.

Tragically for many people, particularly our Black and brown residents, the mental health challenges they may face during this pandemic will be exacerbated by long-standing health disparities and our society’s prevailing approach to those in crisis.

In its 2015 report, “Overlooked in the Undercounted,” the Treatment Advocacy Center cites data that nationally 1 in 10 of all law enforcement responses and 1 in 4 of all fatal police shootings involve an individual with an untreated severe mental illness. Those with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement, and Black Americans are 2.5 times as likely as White Americans to be shot and killed by police officers.

The entire Montgomery County Council is deeply engaged in these issues. The council recently passed a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency, as well as legislation changing the standards for use of force by the police. And we have continued to treat these intersectional issues as the emergencies they are. We have initiated a thorough review of 911, 311 and crisis hotline calls to inform a data-driven response to these issues. We also appropriated new funding to expand current capacity for mobile crisis, to expand shifts for crisis hotlines and to expand mental health services targeted to students. And we are not finished.

Implementing a humane crisis response system means we must challenge many of our assumptions about what first response looks like. Police-based models that include crisis-intervention trained officers can divert people with mental illness to appropriate health care and save lives. However, law enforcement personnel are not an adequate alternative to comprehensive mental health care.

Instead, governments must change our entire response apparatus. A comprehensive system that truly serves and protects people will provide well-trained, trauma-informed, compassionate, unarmed professionals as the first point of contact for residents in psychological and emotional distress. This system must have capacity so that trained mental health care professionals are immediately available at all times. As an example, a recent analysis of Montgomery County policing data shows that violent crime makes up only 4 percent of police call volume. Governments must question all of the associated costs to taxpayers and to our communities by having a predominantly police-based response to nonviolent calls for service.

Finally, governments must work to implement a community-based approach that includes the voices of impacted residents. That means expanding the resources and services available to residents who struggle with mental illness, creating policy and procedures that are informed by their experience with police and their needs, and having a greater range of appropriate tools available to residents in crisis. No resident should have to go through a crisis alone.

Governments have some models and frameworks to learn from in other cities. The Cahoots program in Eugene, Ore., is one of the best known examples and has inspired new work in the Denver Alliance for Street Health Response, Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, Calif., and Portland Street Response in Oregon. The Crisis Now model is another method that has gained traction nationally consisting of guidelines from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. We must challenge ourselves to take advantage of best practices, but also to research, innovate and push the limit of what we believe is possible because it is clear that we need a complete paradigm shift to reimagine what crisis response means.

We’re proud of the leadership Montgomery County is showing, and we hope others will follow our lead. Especially in this uncertain time, we must prioritize valuable public dollars to identify, treat and support mental health services. A robust crisis response system is a major way to rebuild public confidence and reimagine public safety.