Link Hoewing, Chuck Copeland and Kevin Schramm are members of the Fair Access Committee for the Western Montgomery County.

Nearly a third of western Montgomery County — the Agricultural Reserve — is protected from development under proposals made in the 1960s. The resulting 93,000 acres of green farms and forests is a thing of beauty, a respite for many and a significant economic and environmental asset.

There is a dark side to it, however, and many of the 15,000 residents who live here suffer the consequences.

For decades, the county has neglected to invest in the people and students who live or attend high school in the western part of the county.

Look at a county map of the community and senior centers, clinics, wellness centers, and police satellite or substations and you’ll find a “services desert.” There are only two primary care doctors in the western part of the county. This is a ratio of 1 per 7,500 people. In the rest of the county, the ratio is one primary care doctor per 740 people.

Of course, people can go to other areas to receive medical attention, but many parts of western Montgomery County are nearly 15 miles from the nearest specialists and general-practice doctors in areas such as Germantown and Gaithersburg. In these areas, senior centers that often include wellness centers to help address health issues, community centers and sometimes clinics for lower-income residents are available. In some of these locations, too, high schools have youth wellness centers that provide basic access to health care, including mental-health services for young people.

Getting to these services is no easy feat. Local charitable service organizations such as WUMCO Help and churches provide drivers for many residents who live alone and can’t drive because of age or medications. Hundreds of rides are provided each year.

The county bus service runs only to Poolesville, and it does not extend to other areas. including Dickerson, Barnesville or Beallsville. The existing bus line ends at the Shady Grove Metro station in Gaithersburg. It does not stop in Germantown or Rockville, where many doctors have offices.

The county health department recently found that of all 36 Zip codes studied within the county, the Poolesville Zip code ranked last in overall health outcomes. It also ranked last on several specific health outcomes, including emergency room and mental-health hospitalization rates. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer and chief of public health services, acknowledged that the lack of nearby and convenient medical services could be a contributing factor in some of the poor health outcomes.

All this data becomes even more significant when looking at poverty rates. Census Bureau surveys of the Ag Reserve areas surrounding Poolesville show poverty rates at nearly 7 percent. But this includes part of Poolesville itself that has a poverty rate of slightly less than 2 percent. At least one census study that separated Poolesville from surrounding areas found poverty rates at more than 10 percent, greatly exceeding the rate for Montgomery County. With little money and no access to public transportation, too many residents live an isolated and lonely existence.

High school students also are suffering from the lack of county investment. The core building at Poolesville High School is nearing 70 years old. Recently assessed by a new evaluation system, the school rated “red” on an overall basis and had one of the lowest overall ratings in the county.

Even before this latest assessment, Poolesville was repeatedly put on the county’s modernization list only to be bumped because of “limited funding.” Even as recently as the county’s fiscal 2017 capital improvements plan, the school was in the queue for funding and modernization. It never happened, even though several other schools in line for modernization around the same time have since been substantially rebuilt.

The Fair Access for Western Montgomery County Committee has been pointing these problems out to county officials, and it has proposed a novel solution that is innovative, saves money and land and is a great fit for the Ag Reserve: a new high school co-located with a community/senior center, clinic and wellness center, and a police satellite station. County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has proposed a study of the services needs of the western county, and the school system has recommended that Poolesville High School be considered as a “major capital project.”

All of this is still just “recommended.” We have been here before — too many times.

It is time for Montgomery County leaders to treat western county residents fairly and commit to building a new high school for our students with co-located community facilities for our residents who need and deserve them.