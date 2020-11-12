The Montgomery County Council passed legislation on Oct. 6 to break the status quo: a highly targeted property tax abatement exclusively for high-rise construction on these nine Metro station properties.

While County Executive Marc Elrich (D) vetoed the legislation, the council voted 7-2 to override that veto on Oct. 27. Here’s why:

First, it will generate revenue. Though the county executive disingenuously claimed it would take money from coronavirus pandemic response, the opposite is true. This legislation is our best approach to start generating tax revenue from the properties — because Metro does not pay any property taxes to the county. Metro is exempt. And the incentive exclusively applies to property owned by Metro (not properties owned privately or nearby). So if we can get development going there, we have a lot to gain and nothing to lose.

Not only will these projects generate more construction jobs and impact tax revenue that can be used to add school and transportation capacity, but they also will generate tens of millions of dollars of developer-funded public infrastructure.

Furthermore, these compact communities at Metro will deliver new housing options, office building sites, shopping destinations, public parks and recreational opportunities.

A housing shortage is making it harder for young workers and seniors to live comfortably here. WMATA has determined that the sites can deliver as many as 8,600 new housing units to the county, including 1,200 to 1,300 units for our low- and moderate-income programs.

Metro station properties shape perceptions about the communities that surround them, serving as a focal point for those who work or live nearby or those who visit. Unfortunately, a quick scan of Montgomery County’s Metro stations is all it takes to see the missed opportunities.

At Metro stations in D.C. and Northern Virginia, high-rise buildings are the beating hearts of vibrant neighborhoods, offering diverse housing types, recreation and entertainment options, retail experiences and economic growth. Here in Montgomery County, our Metro station properties are uniformly unimpressive, showcasing barren concrete.

Montgomery County struggles to compete with nearby jurisdictions for investment and economic opportunities. The county’s competitive position in the region is threatened by the ascendancy of D.C., the continued success of Arlington and Alexandria and future growth along the Silver Line. We need to maximize the county’s Red Line corridors and complete the Purple Line to achieve our economic development potential and compete for talent, investment and employers.

Gathering all of the Metro stations together into one package, the incentive invites the private sector to the table at scale to invest in our future. The county can market the entire Red Line corridor as a transit-oriented location for the life sciences companies and technology workers we need to power our future.

Montgomery County has long been a leader in the region when it comes to environmental policies. Today, the climate crisis is more urgent than ever. The situation demands bold efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Maximizing the county’s Red Line corridors, where driving is reduced, can help achieve those environmental objectives.

The council’s plan will address unmet housing demand, get our local economy moving and do our part in reducing the impact of climate change. The legislation, authored by Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) and me, is a path toward the essential smart growth that our county needs.

None of the housing, economic development or environmental benefits will happen without this financial partnership from the county. We need change because the status quo — households not housed, economic opportunities lost to surrounding jurisdictions and climate change continuing unabated — is simply not acceptable.

The executive’s veto was regrettable if unsurprising given his decades-long opposition to new housing and jobs. In contrast, the council’s plan is intended to make us a more prosperous, inclusive and resilient community — by thinking bigger and tackling our challenges head-on.