As a physician, I have been in their place — sweat dripping off my brow as I push down on someone’s chest, praying to feel a heartbeat. This time, that prayer would not be answered. A 13-year-old boy was declared dead that Sunday afternoon, and another teen was hospitalized.

AD

I thought about what I had learned in medical school, about the long-term impacts of gun violence, not only on individuals but also on families and communities. About adverse childhood experiences, such as witnessing a murder or even hearing gunshots in your neighborhood. About the intersection between the gun violence epidemic and so many other issues of health-care justice such as access, race and gender. For example, nearly 52 percent of gun homicide victims are African American men, despite comprising just 7 percent of the U.S. population. Though we are taught in medical school about how to deal with the immediate aftermath of a gunshot wound, we learn almost nothing about how to heal the long-term impacts — the trauma to individual and family, or how to heal communities.

AD

The gun violence epidemic is multifaceted and intersectional. There are countless amazing advocates building trust and power in their communities to advance solutions. From common-sense gun safety laws such as closing loopholes in background checks to addressing ghost guns to addressing the socioeconomic drivers of the epidemic, citizens are coming together and advocating for an end to the senseless violence.

We in the health-care community know that we have a privileged position in society. We are trusted messengers, living in and working to better the health of our communities. We cannot stay silent about the injustices of gun violence. Physicians and medical students are just one voice in this fight. But we are a critical one. We are the ones who will declare time of death of a 13-year-old, and we are the ones standing with families during the worst moments of their lives. We need physicians and future physicians to raise their voices — to sound the alarm about this public health epidemic. And to work with partners and communities affected to advance solutions.

AD

We need a movement of people from all walks of life to make a dent in this epidemic. Health-care workers have a unique perspective and a powerful voice. It is up to us to be courageous and use that voice to join in the chorus of people fighting for an end to gun deaths.