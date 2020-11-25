The national 911 program was established to enable localities to centralize and coordinate responses to emergencies. Many believe that no matter where you are in the United States or its territories, the 911 line is there to serve and protect you and your loved ones. But for those who are suffering from severe mental illness, a 911 call by a concerned bystander, family member or frightened neighbor could bring a fatal encounter with police. According to the Treatment Advocacy Center, the risk of being killed while approached or stopped by law enforcement in the community is 16 times higher for individuals with untreated serious mental illness than for other civilians. Data also indicates that half of all law enforcement homicides end the life of an individual with severe psychiatric disease.

The Democratic-led Virginia General Assembly passed a bipartisan bill that supports the implementation of a policing model that is better able to serve those who have been left untreated by the mental health system and whose behavior has escalated to the point at which there is an interaction with the police. This legislation is based on the premise that the assistance of behavioral health experts in responding to certain 911 calls is necessary to identify those suffering from conditions that call for a treatment-based approach rather than a punitive approach.

Professionals who are trained in identifying and helping individuals suffering from a mental health episode are better able to decipher the motives and reasons behind a certain set of behaviors than even your best-trained police officer. That is why many jurisdictions are moving toward implementing a co-policing model. In this model, a behavioral health professional responds along with a police officer to certain 911 calls. In cases in which an individual is exhibiting dangerous behavior, a police officer’s role would be to ensure safety. That is a different focus than immediately assigning culpability.

I believe many police officers attempt to employ de-escalation techniques when faced with individuals who are not responding to certain commands. However, encompassed in this strategy must be a recognition that nonresponsive individuals may not understand the situation they are in or cannot process the officer’s orders. Asking law enforcement to make an honest attempt to find the root cause of the aberrant behavior is an important step toward protecting the rights of those who are most vulnerable at the hands of police. But this is a daunting and complex task.

Police reform measures that have passed in Virginia and around the country are sending clear messages that the culture of policing needs to change and the application of justice must incorporate evenhanded, racially blind approaches that get to the root causes of the problem. The transformational change we are looking for can only take place when other systems in society are adequately funded and individuals have access to the services they need early on.

Localities in Northern Virginia and throughout the state are allocating dollars to support co-responder models, mobile behavioral health crisis units and crisis intervention centers. Moreover, Virginia is three years into a four-year implementation plan of the System Transformation Excellence and Performance (STEP-VA) initiative. This initiative is designed to improve the community behavioral health services available to Virginians in a timely and comprehensive fashion. STEP-VA recognizes that access to a counselor when an individual is in a crisis must be immediate and follow-up services, particularly case management services, are needed to help an individual stabilize and remain in the community.

Lawmakers must continue to commit to funding STEP-VA at a level that meets its intended goals. We also need to better facilitate coordination between the Community Service Boards and law enforcement. If we can truly embrace this new collaboration, I believe all Virginians will be safer.

