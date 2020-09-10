Justice needs to be served in the attempted killing of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down, and his three children had to witness a police officer firing seven shots into their father’s back. Police officer Rusten Sheskey has yet to be charged. Worse, the police chief is speaking about the incident as if Blake is at fault.

We continually see officers violate the rights of Black people and face virtually no consequences, even if the result is death or serious injury. One of the reasons it is so difficult to change the culture of policing is that layers of protections are granted to police officers.

The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBR) is a state law that controls the disciplinary process of police officers. The LEOBR gives police officers special rights that ordinary residents and state employees do not get, and it prevents communities from investigating misconduct that could lead to discipline. The LEOBR thwarts transparency and accountability.

These special rights range from expungement of disciplinary records to limits on what discipline can be imposed for certain infractions. This law started in Maryland in 1972. Since then, it has spread to other states. Maryland’s LEOBR is considered one of the most extreme.

In Maryland, officers are allowed to give their statements five days after the incident, giving the officer ample time to fabricate or twist the story, and the media to report that version. Under this law, only officers are allowed to investigate other officers, creating bias in the investigations. The LEOBR also shields officers from discipline until after a hearing is held with other officers. The police are policing themselves, but actually letting themselves off the hook.

Finally, according to Maryland’s LEOBR, unsustained complaints get expunged after three years. An unsustained complaint does not inherently mean there was no wrongdoing done by the officer. With 98 percent of complaints against an officer being found unsustained, officers who have a pattern of abusing and killing Black people get their records washed away every three years.

Consider William Green’s case. Green, a D.C. resident, was killed by Prince George’s County police officer Michael Owen Jr., and Owen is charged with murder in the case. Owen fatally shot Rodney Deron Edwards in 2011, and police officials deemed it justified. Had Owen not been given special rights and had he been arrested, the killing of William Green could have been prevented.

We wonder, why wasn’t the officer who killed Eric Sopp arrested? Sopp, 48, of Parkton, Md., was unarmed and suicidal when he was killed. It is partly because of the special rights under the LEOBR. Because Maryland was the first state to pave the way for this law, our state is also responsible for the lack of justice in the cases of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Blake, and so many others across the country.

Black, Indigenous and Latinx people are rightfully distrustful of the police. Rather than thinking of removing “bad apples” from the bucket, we must change the landscape and end the centuries-old culture of oppressive policing, along with the legal structure that upholds it. Repealing the LEOBR is the most effective way to move toward a more just and fair system that can gain community trust and truly protect and serve residents.

While changing Maryland’s police practices will take much more work, repealing the LEOBR is a necessary step toward a future where police officers are held accountable and demonstrate that they value the humanity of Black people.