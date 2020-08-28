As educators and Black alumni of the prestigious Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science Magnet Program at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, we intimately understand the intersection of race and privilege. Spots in this highly coveted, highly selective program are limited to roughly 100 incoming ninth-graders from across Montgomery County. Although Silver Spring is among the more diverse communities in the nation, Montgomery Blair has come under increased scrutiny for its role in contributing to the structural barriers that restrict opportunities for students of color, resulting in paltry numbers of Black students — such as its fellow STEM specialty program at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. In 2015, the Montgomery Blair magnet enrollment included less than 5 percent Black and less than 5 percent Latinx students.

Following overwhelming White flight in the 1970s, some schools in the Silver Spring area reached a Black student enrollment rate that exceeded 70 percent. Montgomery County designed the Blair magnet program explicitly to motivate “voluntary integration” of White families to return to the school in 1985. By the 1990s, the structure and demographics of the program made it abundantly clear that the program was not designed for us; the sense of alienation was overwhelming.

Another circumstance more tangibly affected us: a disparity in social capital and financial resources. Computer science classes, which focused heavily on coding, exposed a technological divide. In the early- to mid-1990s, most homes still lacked a desktop computer; those that did typically owned an IBM-compatible model with word processing and basic software. By the time we graduated high school in 1996, only about 18 percent of Black households owned a computer, as compared with 36 percent for White homes and 49 percent for Asians. Those of us who did not have access to a Mac outfitted with the same computer programming applications used in class faced enormous pressure to complete all of our work during the class period or at lunch, which often meant not eating. The coronavirus pandemic has exposed that this digital divide among communities of color still persists.

Opponents of academic reform efforts argue that there is simply a lack of aware, prepared and qualified Black students who can be successful in such rigorous academic programs. However, if you travel 15 minutes east along Route 193, the same road where Montgomery Blair sits, you will arrive at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt. Home to another leading STEM program — also comparable in age — the racial dynamics within the school’s science and technology magnet program (in which our oldest daughter is enrolled) could not be more different.

Eleanor Roosevelt’s magnet program comprises 50 percent Black students. While Montgomery County has historically housed some of the nation’s most affluent communities, with wealth concentrated in largely White neighborhoods, Prince George’s County has for decades been home to one of the highest concentrations of Black wealth in the nation. Nonetheless, structural inequities exist, including concentrated pockets of poverty and lack of access to high-quality health-care services in the majority-Black county.

Despite these challenges, Prince George’s County is still home to many educational institutions that regularly foster Black excellence. Our children have had the privilege to attend several of these public institutions — including Montessori, language immersion recognized by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Blue Ribbon STEM programs. Their experiences represent a paradigm shift in a nation that often describes excellence as synonymous with Whiteness. This premise thrives on the toxic narrative of Black exceptionalism, suggesting that success by Black children in predominantly White environments is somehow novel and unique. We didn’t want this experience for our children.

Contrary to our experiences, our children have had the reaffirming opportunity to excel in educational environments where large numbers of people who look like them thrive alongside their White, Asian and Latinx peers. Federal government data reveals that merely 7 percent of the nation’s public school teachers are Black and only 2 percent are Black males. Our daughters have each been taught by at least eight Black male teachers in their elementary and middle school years alone — far exceeding the national average.

Our children’s experiences demonstrate that there is no shortage of innate Black excellence. However, there is a shortage of institutions and structural supports that provide sufficient access for Black children to enjoy the same opportunities afforded to the most privileged in society.

While education inequities are not new, school systems have several options to implement lasting change. Academic magnet programs should move to admission models that de-emphasize standardized testing and build upon “Top 10 Percent” policies. Targeted recruitment and financial aid can support meaningful increases in enrollment. Programs also need regular equity audits with specific indicators for accountability and appropriate interventions.

All Americans must collectively decide to forge bold, uncomfortable and fundamental societal change if we don’t want to be doomed to having the same conversations in another few decades.

