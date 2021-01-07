During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln was criticized for continuing the construction of the U.S. Capitol as we see it today, particularly with the cost of constructing the dome, which is recognized throughout the world as a symbol of freedom and democracy on level with the Statue of Liberty.

Lincoln’s response to the criticism: “If people see the Capitol going on, it is a sign we intend the Union shall go on.” His contemporaries commented that “finishing . . . the Capitol would be the symbol to the nation of the preservation of the Union.”

Wednesday’s events have not dismantled the Capitol; it perseveres as the symbol Lincoln intended. The Union went on and continues to be what the Great American Experiment intended and more. The lawless were few and are now expelled, and they should be held accountable. At least five lives were tragically lost. There is no justification.

The Capitol Dome is topped by the Statue of Freedom, under which Lincoln lay in state for three days following his funeral. The public, by the thousands, passed by and paid their respects to a president who saw the day the Union was saved. The Union did not allow the South within the city limits, yet Wednesday’s lawless rioters trampled the Capitol’s sacred halls waving Confederate flags over the very spot Lincoln was bid farewell by a grateful nation.

“I shall always identify Washington with that huge and delicate towering bulge of pure white, where it emerges calm and lofty from the hill, out of a dense mass of trees,” exclaimed Walt Whitman. “A vast eggshell, built of iron and glass, this dome — a beauteous bubble, caught and put in permanent form. I say a beauty and genuine success.” Completed against all odds in an era of tragic and violent disunion, the Capitol Dome became a lasting symbol of a nation both strong and unified.

A fresco is painted on the inside of the original Capitol Dome as seen today; its only words share our nation’s adopted motto, “E Pluribus Unum” — Out of Many, One.

In the words of Lincoln, “Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others. As the patriots of seventy-six did to the support of the Declaration of Independence, so to the support of the Constitution and Laws, let every American pledge his life, his property, and his sacred honor; — let every man remember that to violate the law, is to trample on the blood of his father, and to tear the character of his own, and his children’s liberty. Let reverence for the laws, be breathed by every American mother . . . let it be taught in schools . . . and in colleges . . . let it be preached from the pulpit, proclaimed in legislative halls, and enforced in courts of justice. And, in short, let it become the political religion of the nation; and let the old and the young, the rich and the poor, the grave and the gay, of all sexes and tongues, and colors and conditions, sacrifice unceasingly upon its altars.”

May we all do our part in finding meaning and the paths for our Union to become unified once again.