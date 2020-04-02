In another incident, a man coughed in a supermarket checkout line. “You shouldn’t be here!” someone snapped. The man pleaded that he was asthmatic, and nobody else in his family could shop.

In fact, it is legal to cough in public. Aim into your elbow. Wear a mask.

And it is legal to play in playgrounds. The revival of outdoor spaces, from parks to neighborhoods, is a rare silver lining to this nationwide shutdown of schools and businesses.

Even under the region’s various “stay at home” orders, families may still enjoy the outdoors. Indeed, they should.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered that “all individuals in Virginia shall remain at their place of residence,” but he exempted “engaging in outdoor activity, including exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements.”

In the District, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) “Stay Home DC” regime commands “all individuals . . . to stay at their place of residence” but permits “outdoor activity with household members,” such as “walking, hiking, running, dog-walking, biking, rollerblading, scootering, skateboarding, playing tennis, golfing, gardening, and other activities where all participants comply with Social Distancing Requirements and there is no person-to-person contact.”

And, to underscore the point, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) even announced his state’s “stay at home” directive at an outdoor public park — while standing within cough’s reach of three co-workers.

Hogan’s order allows “outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, or biking,” and “does not require the closure of . . . any federal, State, or local government unit, building, or facility.”

But in Maryland’s Howard County — one of the wealthiest communities in the United States — a local government agency locked all the entry gates into public parks. County workers also wrapped children’s playgrounds with yellow caution tape, like a murder scene. The death of common sense.

Likewise, the Howard County Public Schools closed play areas on school grounds. Nobody in the school system is teaching students. But administrators found the time, money and energy to print and post signage at schools blaming their playground closures on covid-19.

None of these closures is lawful. Hogan’s directive states that “the effect of any statute, rule, or regulation of an agency of the State or a political subdivision inconsistent with this order is hereby suspended.” Public spaces still rightfully belong to the public.

Of course, people must keep greater physical distance from strangers than Maryland’s governor keeps from politicians. And everyone should avoid groupings of 10 or more people, even in public parks. Just as common sense demands keeping public spaces open, it also dictates keeping social distance within open spaces.

Overzealous enforcement of stay-at-home orders is not merely a sign of incompetence. It also illustrates the problem of wealth inequality in places such as Howard County. Here, housing developments advertise properties “starting at $1 million,” with backyards big enough for private soccer pitches, swimming pools and playground equipment. Closing parks does not impair wealthy residents. It hurts only those who need the parks.

Confiscating these spaces is just the latest offense in a pattern of wealth discrimination. Last fall, Howard County’s government decided to overtly discriminate against schoolchildren on the basis of their parents’ income, forcing thousands to switch schools in pursuit of socioeconomic equity. And already during the pandemic, Howard County Public Schools neglected Internet-based distance learning, disproportionately injuring children whose parents cannot afford private online courses.

However, neighboring Prince George’s County still allows public access to public property. Parks deploy mobile hand-washing stations adjacent to playground equipment. Schools are closed, but their play areas remain open. Yet the average household income is about 50 percent greater in Howard County than in Prince George’s.

To be sure local governments impose these deprivations fairly, as novelist Anatole France once wrote: “The law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal their bread.”