Edmond Maynard pays his respects to the victims of a deadly shooting at a Virginia Beach public works building that claimed the lives of 12 people in Virginia Beach on June 1. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Karen E. Peters has been working as a volunteer since the Sandy Hook school shooting to get common-sense gun legislation enacted.

“He had the heart of a servant.You knew from the start he would lay down his life for anybody, and that’s exactly what he did.” That’s how Christi Dewar described employee Ryan Keith Cox, who lost his life in a recent mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The last words courageous Cox spoke to colleague Dewar were “I’ve got to see if anybody needs help. Barricade the door.” Cox boldly acted to protect co-workers and was shot dead 10 feet away, outside the barricaded door.

Contrast Cox’s heroic bravery with that of Virginia state Sen. Glen H. Sturtevant Jr. (R-Richmond), my family’s lackluster representative. I’ve met with Sturtevant on several occasions, educating him with fact-based evidence on common-sense gun-safety proposals. Sitting in Republican-dominated subcommittee hearings, I have watched him vote against these same measures nearly every single time in every session in which he has been participatory. He has voted against universal background checks, safe gun-storage bills and limiting handgun purchases to one per month (which would make weapons trafficking into neighborhoods harder and more expensive), voted against allowing localities such as Charlottesville to limit firearms in public spaces, and voted against safe gun-storage laws, which would especially protect children.

Sturtevant often marches in lockstep with lobbyists from the National Rifle Association and the Virginia Citizens Defense League, an extreme gun-rights group. The group brags on its website that it successfully lobbied the General Assembly to pass protections for people who inadvertently carry a weapon into Virginia’s elementary and high schools. The group brags that it helped defeat a proposed federal rule that would’ve made it harderto obtain highly regulated weaponry, such as machine guns, grenades and bombs.

Sadly, Sturtevant too often sides with the Virginia Citizens Defense League. During the 2019 session, Sturtevant voted against S.B. 1748, a bill introduced by Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) and opposed by the VCDL. The bill would have prohibited any person from importing, selling, bartering or transferring a firearms magazine designed to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. It would have banned the sale of large-capacity magazines similar to those that allowed the Virginia Beach gunman to achieve a high body count. A 2013 study by Mother Jones showed that at least half the shooters in 62 mass shootings used extended magazines.

After the Virginia Beach shooting, Republican state Sens. Thomas K. Norment Jr. (James City), the majority leader, and Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield) began name-calling and chastising citizens (including the mother of a student injured in the Virginia Tech shooting) for pleading for stronger measures to stop gruesome massacres and daily gun violence. Pathetically, these Republican legislators regularly throw up their hands, exclaiming that nothing could have been done.

These leaders fear being “primaried” by even more rabidly “pro-gun” candidates more than they fear voters holding them accountable for public safety. Yes, job security is paramount, so these Republican legislators mustn’t upset important donors, the NRA or the VCDL.

My family is so very tired of this do-nothing, cowardly attitude toward reducing gun violence. We are Americans. We find creative and collaborative ways to fix anything. Sturtevant’s response to the Virginia Beach carnage has been to stay silent. I called his office recently and spoke with his legislative aide. She told me Sturtevant said nothing to her or his staff about how they should respond to constituents inquiring about what he’d do differently to mitigate gun violence in Virginia. She knew of no remarks or plans for a town hall to address this ongoing problem. I expect a form letter any day. That’s his usual response. A worthless piece of paper filled with empty words.

Compare Sturtevant’s inactions to Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) leadership. Within four days of the Virginia Beach shooting, the governor called for an emergency special session to consider public-safety legislation that would help to reduce gun violence in the commonwealth.

My family asks for a floor vote at the emergency special session on each gun-safety bill proposed, rather than allowing these bills to be killed in the usual way — in subcommittee hearings. Let voters find out which Virginia legislators will vote to protect the public and which ones serve those who govern the NRA and the VCDL. All Virginians, as well as the nation, will be watching.

I come from a moderate district trending blue, and I will be laser focused on Sturtevant to see whether he has even a sliver of the courage displayed by real heroes, people such as Ryan Keith Cox, who gave his life to save his co-workers in Virginia Beach.