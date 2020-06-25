There is a message repeating itself with these senseless deaths of unarmed black men and women: White supremacy may kill you at any time. Most black people and white people instinctively know this. Will we finally turn pain to purpose?

We need to be purposeful about the problems we identify and the solutions we prescribe to address this legacy of over-policing black people and then criminalizing black people.

AD

Before Floyd’s autopsy was done, some elements began to immediately devalue him by mentioning that he had been involved with our criminal justice/punishment system. The intent was clear. He is black. He is a criminal. He is unworthy of living. If he was killed by the police, he had it coming.

AD

This punishment system always existed for black men. Although I am a lawyer and serve in the Virginia House of Delegates, I have experienced this treatment all my life. My parents lived on Dowling Street in the Third Ward in Houston when I was born. I learned early on that the police were to be feared and avoided at all cost. I spent summers in Jasper, Tex., where James Byrd Jr. suffered a heinous murder by white men who tied him to the back of a truck and dragged him alive down the highway — and there I learned early that white people could be dangerous for me.

In Jasper, I witnessed my elders treating white teenagers with an inordinate amount of courtesy and care, while those teenagers returned that kindness with casual disrespect.

AD

The daily indignities of being black can be burdensome. If we respond to it all, we would have riots daily. Black people, for the most part, have always been tolerant. Even with all of our progress, President Barack Obama and all, we are reminded that George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery could have been any of us. That is why we are outraged and, truth be told, very afraid.

We also built a so-called justice system that over-polices the black community with people who don’t live in our communities or care for our concerns. We have a court system that ensures swift but not fair justice. We have a prison system that feeds on the fuel of black bodies for its ravaging sustenance.

AD

A 2019 Pew Research Center poll showed that a majority of Americans, black and white, know our justice system is not fair. They know that blacks are treated differently, from arrest to sentencing. We need a system that people can believe in. We need a police system that is not afraid of accountability. When I made mistakes, all I heard was that I needed to be held accountable. But police agencies fight like hell to avoid accountability.

AD

Men and women inside prison walls, as well as their families, need hope that if they learn from the past, they can return and contribute fully. They can vote. They can earn a living comensurate with their abilities. Hope, reconciliation and restoration should be bipartisan.

In Virginia, we must support legislation that brings back parole. We must allow our parole board to do its job and not resort to cheap political stunts when folks are granted parole. We must extend the opportunity for folks in jails and prison to earn more good time credit by completing documented evidence-based education and counseling programs.

AD

I support the police. We need the police. We need them to be better. We must support legislation requiring reporting on all use of force by race of officer and suspect. We need legislation incentivizing diversity in police departments. We need legislation that requires a percentage of officers or at least the leadership to live in the locality.

AD

In the next legislative session, I will introduce legislation to require a citizen review board with subpoena power. And I will reintroduce legislation I introduced in the 2020 session that would have allowed for greater opportunity to expunge some criminal records, expanded geriatric relese and brought back parole.

Some police officers’ responses to the protests were deplorable, even as cameras filmed them. They should be fired and prosecuted. There were officers purposely covering their badge numbers. They should be fired. The police have to be better. There is no excuse for that behavior. For some officers, no amount of training can change their attitudes.

AD

Police cannot be exempt from the law. For us to be safe, the police need to rebuild public trust. We must turn pain to purpose now or there will be many other next times.

AD