An interstate in Montgomery, Ala., originally was planned to run through the home of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s deputy, Ralph Abernathy, as well as to obliterate the two churches that helped organize the Montgomery bus boycott. Eatonville, Fla., is the nation’s oldest Black township north of Orlando and has no exit or access ramp to Interstate 4. In the 1960s, Interstate 65 was run through the center of the Black middle-class community in Indianapolis.

Barbara A. Mikulski launched her political career fighting a plan to run Interstate 95 through Baltimore’s Fells Point and Canton neighborhoods. Her reputation as a fighter saw her through to the U.S. Senate, and on to become one of the most revered politicians in Maryland.

Today it is the Northeast Maglev — a superconducting magnetic-levitation train, known as scmaglev or maglev — that would wreak havoc, eliminate green space, pollute our air, suffocate our businesses and siphon off significant business from MARC commuter rail and Amtrak. Prince George’s County would bear the brunt of these negative impacts while realizing no balancing benefits to our community. Again, a project is planned through a majority-minority community where the land is cheap and the homes less expensive.

Just as when Mikulski fought — and stopped — the highway that would have split a community, local community leaders are fighting the maglev. The debate so far is mainly about public land. However, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s draft environmental impact statement is clear who gets the benefits:

“The SCMAGLEV Project could spur development and commercial investment in neighborhoods near station locations.”

However, with no station in Prince George’s County, we get only the noise, pollution, disruption to businesses, homes torn down, loss of riders on Amtrak and MARC, loss of economic prosperity and more as the trains speed by us — figuratively and literally. This isn’t our opinion. The statement describes what will happen in Prince George’s County:

“Could change the community feel and atmosphere.” “Impact community cohesion.” “Increased noise.” “Vibrations.” “Changes to aesthetics.” Sound familiar?

Northeast Maglev has mounted a campaign to smooth over community opposition, but the people are fighting back. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) is listening. He has said our county council’s and county executive’s opposition will “weigh very heavily, not only with me, but I’m sure with [Rep. Anthony G. Brown] and with the congressional delegation.”

The Purple Line, on the other hand, has gotten our full support. With 21 stations along this route, 11 in Prince George’s and 10 in Montgomery County, we know that the real, lasting economic development will be transformative by spurring development and commercial investment while fulfilling the transportation needs of everyday people every day. We know that the negative impacts are also real, and the Maryland General Assembly has created a $2 million fund to start taking some of the economic sting out of it for impacted businesses. The delays from the fight between the state and the contractor have lengthened the pain that these businesses are trying to endure, and we’re hopeful that construction will be fully underway again soon and that the project’s benefits will quickly be realized.

The proponents of the maglev indicate they will seek federal funds and will not rule out state funds (they opposed a state bill that would limit their access to funds). One does truly wonder why this proposal is being entertained at all. Why would we support a project that could take as much as 94 percent of Amtrak and 32 percent of MARC riders between Baltimore and Washington? The maglev project’s current price tag is no less than the cost of expanding regional commuter rail. Regional commuter rail expansion, as promoted by the Greater Washington Partnership, would generate the same short-term construction jobs but would provide more permanent jobs and support local economies.

Black communities matter. A transportation network that serves communities matters. It is time to shelve the maglev project.