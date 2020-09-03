The bill approved by the state Senate on Aug. 26 includes a few sensible reforms. It requires that charges for assaults against law enforcement officers be investigated by an officer other than the one assaulted and be approved by the commonwealth’s attorney before an arrest is made.

But the bill primarily serves to weaken penalties against individuals who assault law enforcement professionals and state employees, eliminating the six-month mandatory minimum sentence for such offenses. It also permits a judge or jury to substitute a Class 1-misdemeanor conviction for the Class 6 felony required under current law.

The Democratic majority might argue the legislation merely seeks to restore judicial discretion or prevent individuals from losing voting rights under Virginia’s Constitution for a felony conviction. But that argument breaks down given that the same section in Virginia law provides for a mandatory felony conviction and mandatory six-month minimum sentence for assaults targeting individuals because of their “race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.” The Democrats’ bill would leave those provisions entirely unchanged.

If enacted, the bill would lead to perverse outcomes. In the case of an assault against an African American police officer, prosecutors could obtain greater punishment for charges based on race than on the victim’s status as a police officer. Defense attorneys could respond claiming the assault occurred not because of race but because of the officer’s badge — and win lower punishments for their clients as a result.

Moreover, the lowered punishments apply far beyond assaults on police officers. Assaults on judges, correctional employees, firefighters, emergency medical services workers and volunteers, and those who “provide control, care, or treatment of sexually violent predators” would all face lower punishments under the legislation. As the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., has remained under assault from rioters, the bill provides comfort to the forces of disorder and chaos while devaluing the heroic efforts by our first responders during this pandemic.

To paraphrase George Orwell, the Virginia Senate apparently believes that all lives are equal, but some are more equal than others. And, as a Virginia resident, mother of two young children and the sister of a police officer, I can hear loud and clear the message the Senate wishes to send: Blue Lives Don't Matter.

If police officers need reform or additional training, governments should provide it. And by all means, weed out any bad apples within law enforcement. But lowering the threshold for assaults on police would make all Virginians — regardless of race or color — less safe.