We could not agree more with Ball’s objectives and concerns, but his job is not done. In an immigration system that is patently unfair to immigrants, merely keeping the detention center open will not guarantee that detainees get lawyers or bring about fair, humane treatment by the immigration system. To genuinely support the immigrant community, Ball must do what we already know will improve the situation of immigrant families in Howard County: support a county “trust act” and commit funds for universal representation of those detained by ICE in Howard County. Without these commitments, the status quo of collaborating in the detention of immigrants is unacceptable.

Generally, we support a nationwide end to immigration detention, which achieves little and is enormously costly — both fiscally and on a human level. Absent such an end to civil detention, there are steps local governments can and should take to ensure that the rights of immigrants in their communities are preserved. In addition to providing lawyers for indigent, detained immigrants facing deportation, local governments should pass an ordinance or executive order, like the one in Montgomery County, that prohibits cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE. Ball’s policy stops short of this.

Further, any policy decision that relies, as Ball’s did, on a narrative that pits “good” immigrants against those deemed “irredeemable” by what we know is a deeply flawed system of criminal enforcement is problematic. Our criminal system disproportionately targets people of color for arrest, prosecution and sentencing; they are also often victims of police violence. Distinctions based on criminal records perpetuate the systemic injustices that have grossly uneven effects on people deemed Black, brown or “foreign.” Choosing to collaborate with and profit from the detention of certain individuals (but not others) solely based on convictions produced by a racially biased system condones and magnifies the injustices and biases of that system.

Ball’s policy will not end immigration detention or ICE arrests in Howard County, nor will it necessarily prevent county police from contacting ICE. ICE will continue to arrest Howard County residents with and without criminal records, and will continue to detain them — just not likely in Howard County. Immigrants from Howard County and other local areas with no serious criminal history can now be sent to detention centers anywhere in the United States with no guarantee they will be held in Maryland. They could end up far from support networks of family and friends, in rural detention centers in Georgia, Virginia, Louisiana or North Carolina, with some of the most unsafe and abusive conditions in the country. Most recently, such facilities have been in the news for covid-19 outbreaks and for performing gynecological procedures on immigrant women without their consent. Transferees would also be under the jurisdiction of courts with the highest deportation rates in the country.

Transferred Maryland residents could also lose access to pro bono counsel. Right now, Baltimore City, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County provide immigration lawyers to their indigent residents who are detained in-state. However, if they are transferred out of Maryland, this free counsel is no longer available to them. And even those who can afford counsel have a hard time finding a lawyer and pay more if they are detained in remote facilities. Without a lawyer, detained individuals are much more likely to end up being deported — they are 5 1/ 2 times more likely to win their case if represented by counsel. Which means the current net effect of Howard County’s decisions, for people with the best chances of relief — those with little or no criminal history — is that it will now be harder for them to fight being deported.

Ball and the county council have stated their concerns for the immigrant families torn apart by ICE detention in Howard County and by deportation. It is not hard to see how they can truly support just outcomes for families affected by Howard County’s decisions. They need to step up and support trust-act legislation and provide lawyers for indigent people facing deportation in Howard County, regardless of criminal history. Half-measures now will only make things worse.