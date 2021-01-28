All Maryland school districts have police, known as school resource officers or SROs, who patrol their schools daily. These individuals are police as a matter of law. They carry firearms and have the power and obligation to conduct searches, interrogate students and arrest children. Though the purpose of the school police program is to prevent school shootings and reduce violence, studies show that the reality of their impact is far different.

SROs have not deterred or stopped school shootings. Active shooters do not avoid schools with armed police, and it is extremely rare for police to successfully intervene when shootings occur. Police presence in schools hasn’t reduced any other school-based violence. A study of approximately 3,000 schools nationwide found “no evidence suggesting that SRO or other sworn law-enforcement contribute to school safety.”

Instead, police presence in schools has criminalized students for routine misbehavior, in effect driving the school-to-prison pipeline. Nationally, students in schools with police are twice as likely to face arrest for a run-of-the-mill fistfight and nearly five times as likely to face arrest for “disorderly conduct.” In Maryland, the State Department of Education found that nearly 70 percent of school-based arrests were for disruption, disrespect, trespassing, property destruction and altercations not involving weapons, with the remainder being primarily for drug-related offenses, including simple possession. These arrests traumatize students, cause them to miss school, force them to navigate a complex legal system and subject them to detention and family separation, increasing the likelihood that they will drop out of school.

Black students bear a disproportionate share of this burden, receiving 56 percent of school arrests in our state despite making up just one-third of the student population. National data suggest this is because districts tend to concentrate police and security in majority-Black schools, making it more likely that Black students will face arrest when they act out in ways similar to White children. Similarly, students with disabilities are only 12 percent of the student population but are subject to 23 percent of school arrests, often for disability-related behavior. Children like Jarome — who is Black and has a disability — are doubly at risk.

Over-criminalization of children by school police is not the result of poor training or a few bad apples; the SRO model is flawed at its core. Students engage in disruptive or confrontational behavior in large part because their brains are still developing and they are still learning how to behave. Well-trained educators, counselors and similar professionals recognize these behaviors as normal aspects of development or, in some instances, manifestations of disability, and respond by teaching students how to handle their emotions and relationships appropriately. An officer, however, is expected to view these behaviors through the lens of law enforcement — as an assault, or theft or other criminal act — and respond accordingly. No wonder, then, that putting police in schools results in children being arrested for acting like children.

It does not have to be this way. There are proven strategies that schools can use to keep their students and educators safe without causing harm. “Restorative approaches,” for example, build positive relationships within school communities, facilitate the prevention and resolution of conflict and result in decreases in suspensions and improvements in school climate. “Social-emotional learning” teaches students character skills such as self-awareness, emotional self-regulation, empathy and responsible decision-making, and has been shown to decrease emotional distress and violent behaviors/conduct problems. And “trauma-informed practices” help minimize fight-or-flight responses for students who have suffered trauma, preventing behavior crises and making schools feel safer and calmer. However, to implement these measures, our schools need counselors, social workers, psychologists, restorative practitioners and community school coordinators. Now, they have far from enough.

This session, the General Assembly has the opportunity to reimagine school safety. The companion bills we are introducing, the Counselors Not Cops Act and the Police-Free Schools Act, would:

Redirect the $10 million-per-year state SRO fund toward student mental health services, wraparound supports and restorative approaches;

Require reporting on use of force against students and school districts’ calls to outside police;

And strengthen the state School Safety Subcabinet Advisory Board to include families affected by school-based arrests and experts in student mental health services and conflict resolution.

In addition, the Police-Free Schools Act would end the damaging and ineffective school police model wholesale by prohibiting school districts from contracting with police departments to station officers in schools. Neither bill would alter school districts’ authority to employ unarmed security guards, engage outside police in emergency planning or call outside police when necessary, or implement physical security measures, such as door locks.

We acknowledge that these proposals will challenge those parents and educators who feel more secure with officers on site and those students who have positive relationships with individual SROs. Although we are sympathetic to those emotional defenses of the SRO model, public policy and budget decisions must be grounded in data, and the data clearly show that the model has not achieved its intended goal of making schools safer. Rather, the model has the unintended effect of funneling Black, Latino and LGBTQ students and students with disabilities into the school-to-prison pipeline for relatively minor behaviors. These facts must drive a shift in policy away from reliance on SROs and toward strategies that, rather than making some of us feel safe, meaningfully protect all our children.

By taking action to remove police from schools, Maryland will be a leader, but it will not be alone. Last summer, districts across the country ended regular law enforcement presence in schools. Toronto Public Schools removed its school police in 2017. Three years later, there has been no deterioration of school safety or spike in calls to outside law enforcement, and suspensions have declined.

Now is the time to act. When students return to school, many will carry trauma resulting from the barrage of police violence against Black people and people with disabilities, as well as loss, isolation and economic hardship caused by the pandemic. Rather than confronting them with officers, we must embrace them with support and services, to recognize their basic humanity as children, not criminals, and to truly keep them safe.