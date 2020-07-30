As you face the stadium, Marshall was on the right and Griffith is still on the left. Sandwiched between these two bigoted-bookmark statues, is a third statue. Well, it’s actually a bust, sitting atop a slender pedestal, with the humble inscription: Robert Francis Kennedy 1925-1968.

That name has been there since 1969, when the stadium formerly known as the District of Columbia Stadium was renamed by the federal government, to honor the late attorney general, senator from New York and humanitarian. The bust and pedestal have been there since June 7, 1969, when the stadium was formally dedicated.

It has always bothered me, a 69-year-old native Washingtonian, that a football stadium was the best the federal government could come up with to pay tribute to this great American and global icon other than the Justice Department building. He lost his life for this country.

Because of its glorious past, and now with majority owner Daniel Snyder finally acquiescing to a name change, many think a new National Football League stadium should replace our beloved RFK. Some things are priceless, including the memories made there. I have mine. We all have them. But sometimes you really can’t — or shouldn’t — go home.

And the Washington football team should not come home to RFK Stadium.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) and others in Congress declared that the Washington professional football team would not be allowed to move to D.C. unless the owners changed the team’s name. The new name has yet to be announced.

When the time comes to fully reimagine this mammoth chunk of concrete (already destined for demolition by the end of 2021) with its expansive parking lots, we can do better than a football stadium. D.C. residents and Events D.C. have been working on alternatives for years, through community meetings, to make this 190-acre site a vibrant destination that serves all of D.C. and visitors to the nation’s capital.

Kennedy was first a dreamer. He was fond of reciting a line that he attributed to George Bernard Shaw: “Some men see things as they are and say, why?; I dream things that never were and say, why not?” Though he was born into a family of wealth and fame, he managed to connect, in a very personal way, with the common man and with those in our country and around the world who needed a helping hand. His travels to see the plight of Americans in Appalachia, Mississippi, Bedford-Stuyvesant and other places show his empathy. He was good friends with César Chávez, breaking bread with him once to end a fast.

Service to country is a Kennedy family mantra. Bobby Kennedy served in the Navy and federal government, was an elected senator and a presidential candidate. He was an outspoken defender of equal justice and equality for all people.

His metamorphosis after the assassination of his brother, President John F. Kennedy, showed a man of compassion who struggled with how to welcome changes that would better all of mankind.

The Kennedy family’s love for the sea is well known. Robert Kennedy was concerned about population growth and environmental pollution, knowing that advanced technology could be good only if it benefited everyone and was monitored closely. (We could learn this lesson today.)

Kennedy was a man before his time and yet of his time. Sadly, many of the issues from his time are still with us today.

I would like to see a more fitting memorial to this man who gave so much. Something other than a football stadium, something that reflects who he was and what he stood for. Something we all can appreciate and enjoy.

Mixed-income and affordable housing, multipurpose playing fields (already completed), retail space for a grocery store and other shops, parkland along the Anacostia River, a research center for Kennedy and other amenities that can be used all year long are some of the ideas put forth by D.C. residents for the site.

I will be in the streets of D.C., with my own fliers, posters and buttons, trying to convince D.C. residents and D.C. government officials that much more can be done with this land that is so important to this part of town and the city as a whole than another football stadium.