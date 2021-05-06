Don’t do it.
Even in dry weather, harmful levels of bacteria lurk in Rock Creek’s waters.
For my report “The Leaking Sewers of Rock Creek,” submitted to the D.C. Council on March 15, I surveyed the water quality data from four water sampling networks. I found that even in dry weather, Rock Creek has dangerous levels of E. coli bacteria.
Numerous municipal sewers in Rock Creek run under roads and creek channels. Most of these pipes are made of vitrified clay and were installed around 1910. After a century, they are beginning to fail. Erosion, traffic and the passage of time have produced cracks, fissures, deformations and joint separations. The result: These old pipes are leaking sewage into Rock Creek.
While the data indicate that the sewage pollution is most acute after rains, the data also show high levels of bacteria during dry weather. For example, on July 14, 2015, the D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment found bacteria levels over 2,420 times the most probable number of colonies in 100 milliliters (MPN). This is far in excess of the Environmental Protection Agency standard of 410 MPN. On that same day, no rain was detected in any of three rain gauges around the city. Similarly, on Aug. 27, 2016, at the water sampling site maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey, the bacteria level was measured at an astoundingly dangerous 40,000 MPN. No rain was reported either that day or the day before.
D.C. Water is aware of the problem. It has undertaken a $2.7 billion Clean Rivers Project to end sewage overflows into some parts of our region’s waterways: Rock Creek and the Anacostia and Potomac rivers. Thanks to giant tunnels that divert sewage from the rivers, the decades-long project has already resulted in cleaner water in the Anacostia. But its approaches are different for Rock Creek. Some parts of Rock Creek will get more “green infrastructure.” But until they are fixed, the leaking sewers will continue to pollute the creek.
D.C. Water has been burdened by a century-old sewer system that has been crippled by congressional and municipal disinvestment. It is doing the best it can with more than 115 miles of sewers that need attention. Unfortunately, with the downturn in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, D.C. Water has cut back its capital improvement budget by $36.3 million in fiscal 2021 and $134.4 million in fiscal 2022. The urgently needed rehabilitation work on the Rock Creek main interceptor line would be delayed for a year. Other rehabilitation projects could be delayed for an undetermined amount of time.
D.C. Water should carefully consider the need for these cuts. Funding for sewer and water utilities were put in place in the stimulus package enacted in December. On April 29, the Senate approved the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 on a rare bipartisan vote of 89-to-2. The act specifically supports programs to treat wastewater such as sewer overflows and storm water. The leaking sewers of Rock Creek will likely qualify. The Senate bill is now in the House and could be acted on quickly, adopted in its entirety by the House and removing the need for a conference.
But until D.C. Water fixes its leaking sewers, it’s probably best for everyone to stay out of the water.
