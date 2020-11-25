Montgomery County leadership has made unreasonable health metrics, not grounded in science or the interests of our children, a prerequisite for hybrid learning: a daily average of fewer than five cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. This is far more stringent than the state recommendation and approximately four times stricter than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Even at the pandemic’s lowest ebb, Montgomery County has never met this standard. In contrast, students in other U.S. communities that do not meet Montgomery County’s standard have enjoyed months of live instruction, some five days a week, without harming public health.

AD

AD

In September, many large U.S. school districts offered some in-person learning, and the evidence is in. Schools that take proper mitigation measures do not stoke community transmission. In October, New York public schools tested tens of thousands of students and faculty and found only 28 were positive for the coronavirus. Studies out of Australia and South Korea confirmed similarly that test positivity rates and transmission frequencies remained low in schools even when local case rates were high. Brown University’s analysis of millions of students and staff engaging in live instruction throughout the United States showed viral spread is very limited within schools, with fewer than 27 cases per 100,000 tests. Another study of 11 million Britons, including elderly, showed that living with children attending school was not associated with an increased risk of coronavirus. Despite all this data, districts are shuttering schools amid newly rising cases, making schoolchildren the perpetual victims of bad policies during this pandemic. New York City, the biggest school system in the country, has decided to close because an arbitrary local case positivity rate of 3 percent was reached. What has sadly been ignored is that the case rate was a mere 0.17 percent inside the schools, likely because measures such as masking and distancing were strictly adhered to and continuously enforced. Meanwhile, in our area and across the country, bona fide sources of spread, such as restaurants, bars and gyms, remain open.

This low level of transmission in schools is linked to the pathology of the virus in children. A recent study showed that almost half of children, compared with 5 percent of adults, have targeted antibodies, likely from exposure to a seasonal coronavirus, which primes them for fighting off an infection. When children do get sick, symptoms are much less severe than in older populations, likely because of differences in immune responses and lower levels of expression of the virus-binding receptor ACE2. Additional hypotheses about small lung size being unable to take in and emit viral particles efficiently have also been suggested to play a major role in infection and spread. This is probably why several studies of families and schools indicate that children are rarely the source of viral transmission, debunking the myth that schools will become superspreaders and that children in school will increase the risk to adult and elderly family members.

In contrast, influenza, in which children are known to play a major role in spread, leads to more than five times as many hospitalizations in children compared with the coronavirus. These complications from the flu are tragedies, but we appropriately don’t close schools over the risks they pose. These data, combined with proven mitigation measures, should reassure teachers, students and their families that it is safe to return to school.

AD

AD

Given our hard-won understanding of the virus and its muted impact on children and community spread, the costs of opening schools should be small. Meanwhile, we have evidence that extended school closures are doing great harm to our children.

The continual drop in test scores for both math and reading since March reveals the unfortunate truth that remote learning is less effective than live instruction. Yes, some families with means and job flexibility can make up for the failings of virtual instruction, but most lower-income families cannot. The result exacerbates educational inequalities that Montgomery County has worked hard to eliminate.

Another important consequence of school closures is the ongoing physical and emotional suffering of our children. The reduction in outdoor activities, free play and social interactions for children is leading to an uptick in diagnoses of depression, anxiety and even obesity. Loneliness and isolation, particularly during early childhood, put profound strains on mental health. Those stresses lead to substance abuse, self-harm and suicidal ideation, which, unfortunately, we are already seeing rise. If all that doesn’t make schools an essential service, what would?

AD

AD

Other places have successfully run the experiment of opening schools. Now, based on that data, Montgomery County needs to adopt the metrics and protocols that others are using to enable our own children to get back into the classroom. Otherwise, Montgomery County students, once some of the brightest in the nation, will continue to fall behind. For those parents who remain unconvinced, I simply ask that you support the right of other children to have live instruction. Families of high-risk students and those that are uncomfortable with the remaining risks can choose to continue remote learning.

In light of the low risk of transmission that schools pose, and the great benefits of reopening, we should follow the example of Europe and choose live instruction as the first service to reopen and the last to close. As soon as we follow the evidence and open our schools, I will strap masks on all four of my kids’ smiling faces and send them on their way.