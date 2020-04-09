According to the American Psychological Association, 40 to 50 percent of U.S. marriages end in divorce. It is a statistic we all have heard, but the number is in tension with cultural norms based on the “traditional” family that appear to undergird some of the public health policies generated in this time of crisis. Despite the lived reality of millions of people in Maryland, and tens of millions around the nation, these crucial policies are blind to the children, mothers and fathers whose lives happen in more than one residence.

Allowable activities specified in Hogan’s order range from “obtaining necessary supplies or services for one’s self, family, household members, pets, or livestock” to “seeking medical or behavior health or emergency services” and “outdoor exercise activities.” The only mention of family outside the nuclear family residence is “caring for a family member, friend, pet, or livestock in another household,” erasing the experiences of families that regularly function and transport children between two households because their parents live in more than one place.

Not only do directives that simplistically tell residents to stay in their homes negate our reality, but they also fail to provide guidance. For many of our children, to be with family means to be in more than one location. In this area, a family can easily live across state lines.

It would be impossible for an order such as this to anticipate or address the variety of circumstances in which divorced spouses elect to co-parent or to take into account the related complications around trust, dependability and cooperation. To be clear, I am not concerned I will be fined or jailed for transporting my children to their father’s apartment in downtown Silver Spring. I know the “necessary supplies or services for one’s self, family, household member” covers driving children from one parent to another.

It bears consideration, however, that there is more discussion of the status of golf courses, bowling alleys and restaurant takeout in the governor’s order than acknowledgment of anything but an intact, nuclear family living in a single domicile. This omission is an important reminder that crucial state policy should be based on the lives people actually lead — rather than on entrenched and potentially archaic assumptions about what constitutes a family.