Normally, all we ask of our community is to donate facial tissues. But with a deadly pandemic raging, Montgomery County Public Schools teachers and parents are demanding that health and safety issues be paramount in any plan for resuming in-person instruction. Science — not economics or politics — must drive our decisions if we are to ensure a quality learning experience for students when they do return to school.

The danger is real. Since school buildings reopened in September, teachers in at least five states have died after contracting the coronavirus. Infections in children and adolescents are rising faster than in other age groups as restrictions have been eased. And whereas schools were once thought not to serve as transmission hot spots for the virus, new evidence suggests otherwise.

A recent MCPS survey reveals a significant number of families, however, wish to move their children to a combination of in-person and virtual instruction. While the input of parents is always valuable, opinion polls must not take the place of sound science. Once children are back in school buildings, health and safety protocols for staff and students must be constantly revisited.

The Montgomery County Board of Education has tentatively approved a framework for the phased return of students to in-person learning beginning in February. Trying to nail down the details of a reopening plan while infections continue to surge is like trying to hit a bull’s eye while riding a bucking bronco. We must have a collaborative and transparent process for addressing these challenges. To effect this, we are calling for the establishment of a coronavirus task force composed of teachers, parents, board members and medical professionals.

We teachers long to return to our classrooms, but providing quality in-person education during this crisis presents a tangle of problems. Going back to school buildings does not mean going back to normal. How students get to school, eat, travel within a school building and interact in class must be radically different. Even before the pandemic, many of our buildings needed capital improvements and maintenance and were above capacity. Now these problems threaten not just to make us sick but to lead to loss of life.

According to the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, schools must have proper ventilation in buildings, safe delivery of food service, adequate personal protective equipment for all students and staff, and customized protocols for students with special needs. Achieving these goals requires additional funding.

We stand with the National Education Association, which has called for school districts to take issues of equity into consideration, especially as the coronavirus has disproportionately affected communities of color. Plans should ensure that all students, especially our Black, brown, English-language-learning, special education and low-income students, are given every tool they need to succeed.

During distance-only learning, teachers across Montgomery County have been going above and beyond to provide academic, emotional and practical support to their students. For example, teachers at Gaithersburg High School have organized a Saturday to distribute coats and bring personal letters of encouragement and small holiday gifts to the homes of hundreds of absent students. But such efforts alone will not suffice. Our students need a systemwide investment in their recovery from the sustained trauma the pandemic has caused.

Teachers also deserve consideration. Let’s not forget that they, too, often have young children at home, care for loved ones who are at risk, or are themselves of an age or have health factors that place them at increased risk of harm. We believe teachers should have the right to know of any health or safety issues in the buildings where they work and the right to refuse to work in unsafe conditions. And we must protect teachers, who are already experiencing burnout from the demands of adapting instruction to the virtual classroom, from being assigned the double duty of providing both in-person and online instruction.

What’s more, with two coronavirus vaccines now becoming available, the school district and state leaders must create a solid, comprehensive plan for distributing and administering a vaccine to students and employees.

These complex issues demand detailed, thoughtful and coordinated planning, driven by science and with attention to all stakeholders’ needs. Only then can we consider when to reopen our school buildings. Our students and teachers deserve no less.