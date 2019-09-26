Many thanks to the fewer than 10 percent of registered Virginia voters who came out to the polls in June and the 30 percent who will likely show up in November to select members of our House of Delegates, state Senate and other local officials.

Why is turnout so low in these elections? As Geoff West wrote in the Fulcrum, “Among the 30 largest cities, average voter turnout nearly doubled in elections held in November of even-numbered years compared to off-cycle elections.” Further, “Off-cycle contests, meanwhile, generally draw a narrow range of voters.” Sarah Anzia of the University of California at Berkeley found that “special-interest groups benefit from low turnout in local races,” the Fulcrum reported.

This pattern of low voter turnout seems to hold when we look at statewide elections in Virginia. While the past four presidential elections all saw Virginia voter turnout above 70 percent, turnout in the preceding off-off-year elections (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015) hovered around 30 percent.

It’s our responsibility to show up at the polls, but off-off-year elections are a poor mechanism for a functioning participatory democracy. With primary or general elections held almost every six months in Virginia, voters get fatigued, and officials are reelected with little attention or competition. (This year 31 of 100 House Delegate races are uncontested; in 2015, 60 went uncontested.)

Will synchronizing federal and state election cycles completely cure low turnout? No, but it could help. And it would save money.

Mark Gibson, Fairfax

