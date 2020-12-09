For evidence, look no further than D.C. Public Schools’ cruel retaliation to its recent loss in front of the Public Employee Relations Board. DCPS was charged with violating teachers’ rights when it twice tried to strong-arm teachers into returning to in-person teaching, rather than work with teachers to find solutions.

In a clear act of retribution, DCPS waited until Thanksgiving week to deliver a gut punch to its teachers. Any employee with child-care needs or a sick family member, district officials announced, can work from home; any employee, that is, except for teachers. They carefully spelled it out. Principals, aides, custodians and all nonunion employees have an automatic exemption from in-person work if they have child-care needs, family at high risk for Covid or family who othersise need care. But if members of the Washington Teachers’ Union (every teacher, except for aides) are called to teach in person, they must choose between their jobs and their families.

DCPS is trying to punish the union but instead is making teachers collateral damage in its small-minded war. This is the third time this year that I’ve been shown a clear path to losing my job because I have a child at home whom I can’t leave. My wife and I have long since finished the calculations of how long we can live on one salary, and I’ve done enough preemptive mourning for what would be the end of my 25-year career.

Teachers all over D.C. have been watching helplessly after two disastrous attempts to open school buildings in August and November fell apart. DCPS has put out one hubristic proposal after another, making bold plans about staffing buildings that it can’t fulfill, and then acting as if it planned this all along when it pivots in another surprise news conference.

Teachers, by and large, agree that we need to reopen buildings to some of our students as soon as possible, and, despite our best efforts, distance learning is not cutting it for many students. We know a lot about what we can accomplish, and with a dose of goodwill and healthy listening, DCPS could have gotten us in its corner.

I can see what’s possible here. For years, my school has been practicing active listening with our parents, students and teachers, applying the principles of grass-roots organizing to hold regular listening sessions with all members of our community. What we have learned has surprised us and led to lasting change in how we run our school. We have seen that when people are heard and are allowed to be agents of change, the changes we implement are authentic and durable, and our community becomes stronger and more invested. I wish I could share these lessons with those at the negotiating table.

Instead, we feel voiceless. For the first time in my memory, principals and teachers are on equal footing, and we all have been left out — not just from planning but also from information about current plans. Instead of keeping us all informed, DCPS has instituted information blackouts, where no one is allowed to tell us who will be working next month and in what capacity.

Sadder still is that our union, instead of using this disarray and frustration to build powerful coalitions and make our voices heard, is taking the bait. Every heartless salvo DCPS launches at teachers leads to stonewalling and more lines in the sand. Nowhere do we see the subtle and difficult work of finding common ground and mutual advantage that unions are capable of when they have the collective will of their members speaking with one voice.

Hardest of all, neither side in this war has shown an endgame. When this is over, how will DCPS regain trust from its teachers? How will the WTU have strengthened its power base after squandering all of these opportunities to bring people together? And, most important, what will students gain from any of this? Right now, there are no answers, just the next exhausting, bloody battle that brings us right back to the same place, with every small gain at too great a cost.