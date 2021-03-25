I was so proud when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) took bold action and restored voting rights to nearly 70,000 Virginians, continuing to reverse a Jim Crow-era law that was enacted specifically to disenfranchise Black Virginians. But the devastating reality is that this racist law has worked. Hundreds of thousands of Virginians have had their voting rights taken away even after they’ve paid their debt to society, and communities of color have been affected the most.

That is why I made it one of my priorities to reverse this racist Jim Crow law. As Virginia’s 72nd governor, my proudest accomplishment was standing up to relentless Republican opposition and restoring voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians. To know how powerful having the right to vote is, you just have to hear the stories shared by Virginians whose rights were restored. Take Kelvin Manurs, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Desert Storm and whose voting rights I restored. Even after he paid his debt to society and served his time, Manurs was prevented from participating in the very democracy he fought to protect. Or my good friend Eric Branch. Branch is now using his civil rights to vote for a better future for his grandchildren to make sure they get a world-class education here in the commonwealth.

We have made critical progress in recent years, but there is much work to be done. For too long, when people commit a crime, they are permanently treated as second-class citizens, even when they have paid their debt to society. One hundred and nineteen years after its adoption into Virginia's Constitution, this law continues to disproportionately disenfranchise Black Virginians, and that's exactly how the legacy of Jim Crow works. First, laws were enacted to take away people's right to vote even after they had paid their debt to society. Then, decades of over-policing and over-criminalizing disproportionately targeted communities of color. As a result, Virginia has a criminal justice system in which Black Virginians, who represent only 20 percent of our population, represent 55 percent of the incarcerated population in Virginia's correctional facilities. And these discriminatory practices ensure that certain people aren't able to participate in our democracy ever again.

There is no more powerful way to recognize returned citizens and welcome them back into our communities than by restoring their right to vote. We need to put an end to this racist practice once and for all, and enshrine into the Virginia Constitution the automatic restoration of voting rights for individuals previously convicted of felony offenses. If I am elected Virginia’s next governor, I will work my heart out to ensure the General Assembly and voters pass this measure during my first year in office. Together, we will ensure that no Virginian will ever again be left to feel like a second-class citizen.

Voting is a crucial part of our democracy, and restoration of rights has been the fight of my political life. When I look across the country and see what Republicans are doing to disenfranchise Americans, their actions are downright shameful. But, here in Virginia, I know we can lead the nation in making it easier for many more of our people to vote. Together, we will create a more equitable future for all Virginians.