What author Jean Craighead George remembered most about her first day at Wilson in September 1935 was the smell of fresh paint and the newness of everything. She had been attending Georgetown’s Western High School, which was crowded and operating in double shifts. The new school had been built at a cost of $1.25 million on the site of a largely undeveloped Tenleytown tract called French’s Woods. It was named for the only president to have a PhD. His widow attended the dedication. (A 2011 modernization of the building, which added buildings and updated the facilities, cost at least $115 million.)

The school was in the right place at the right time. During the Depression and World War II, many talented people came to Washington because of employment opportunities, and they often sent their children to the public schools. Many diplomats also sent their children to Wilson, which gave the school an international flavor.

As the Depression waned and World War II loomed, the school atmosphere changed. Students may not have been aware that war was coming, but most adults were. A visibly upset German teacher had her students listen to Hitler’s speeches on the radio in the days leading up to the war. Then the entire school listened as the school PA system broadcast President Franklin Roosevelt’s famous “Day of Infamy” speech to Congress, on Dec. 8, 1941. News bulletins were broadcast every day during the war. Students held bond rallies, adopted three war orphans and, because gas was rationed, took buses to their senior proms. The rifles used in the cadet program were confiscated for war use, and wooden replicas were substituted. Many students, and some teachers, joined the military, and 67 of them died. One of the young men who served was John Warner (1945), later a U.S. senator from Virginia.

The school’s most famous alumnus, Warren Buffett (1947), attended Wilson when his father was a U.S. House representative from Nebraska. He is proud of his alma mater and attends class reunions. In June 2012, Buffett spoke to the Economic Club of Washington, and when presented with a Woodrow Wilson letter jacket with his class year on the sleeve, he joked that club president David Rubenstein might get on the short list to succeed him at Berkshire Hathaway.

In April 1945, a Post newsboy, Allan Berman (1950), was shocked to learn that one of his customers was now president of the United States. Roosevelt had been the president since Allan was born. Harry Truman lived at the time in a rented apartment on Connecticut Avenue and always paid his newspaper bill in person. A signed photo of Truman sat on Allan’s desk for many years.

The D.C. Public Schools were integrated soon after the Supreme Court decision in 1954 that segregated schools were not equal in the eyes of the law.

Few Black students lived within the Wilson school boundaries at the time of desegregation. The first two enrolled in 1956 and graduated two years later. The female student has said the other students were very nice to her. She only had trouble with two faculty members. A counselor told her, “You will never amount to anything.” (She went to nursing school at George Washington University, and had a career as a registered nurse.) The other unkind person was a history teacher who taught about “the War Between the States” and thought Dixie should be the national anthem.

They were the exception: The majority of teachers are remembered fondly by their students decades later. It was not until school boundaries were changed in 1969 that substantial numbers of Black students were enrolled. The principal at the time, Vincent E. Reed, made a strong effort to ensure a peaceful transition, and an annual award for teachers has been established by the class of 1970 to honor him. (Reed was later D.C. superintendent and then an executive at The Post, before retiring in 1998.) The school population now is about 37 percent White, 31 percent Black, 21 percent Hispanic, 6 percent Asian and 5 percent multi-ethnic, Pacific Islander and Native American.

The school name may change, but to those of us who went out from its halls to conquer the world, it will always be Woodrow Wilson High School.

