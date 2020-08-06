Locally, as conversations continue around Black Lives Matter and the coronavirus’s impact on Black Washingtonians, there is an element missing: These two threats collide by way of the dangerous management of the coronavirus in federal prisons.

AD

AD

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) response has been disastrous and deadly.

A quirk of not having statehood is that D.C. does not house its own convicted people in its own prisons. Sending convicted residents to federal facilities conveniently hides that D.C. has a higher incarceration rate than any other state: 1,153 per 100,000 people. Dispersed throughout the country, D.C.’s imprisoned residents are separated from their loved ones. When you factor in a health pandemic that pauses the economy and forces individuals to quarantine in an effort to mitigate the spread of a potential deadly virus, inmates and their families are left to trust a broken prison system.

In March, the BOP announced that out of 146,000 inmates, only 10 tested positive for the virus. The BOP assured the public and families of inmates that the system was taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all individuals within their facilities. However, as the number of positive cases within federal prisons increased, it was reported that the BOP was not testing widely. A month later, the Associated Press reported that 70 percent of federal inmates who were tested got positive results.

The BOP ignored health guidelines. Correctional officers who had been exposed to the virus were required to work despite a dearth of protective equipment. The BOP transfers inmates around the country, potentially spreading the virus. BOP labor factories, in which prisoners work for as little as 86 cents a day, are operational.

AD

AD

Attorney General William P. Barr declared an emergency, calling on the BOP to release inmates to home confinement. The BOP and federal prosecutors have been opposing the requests, arguing against home confinement. Even worse, prosecutors use current plea agreements to restrict any future request for such compassionate release. Prisoners report that case managers remain unaware of the Barr directive to release more inmates into home confinement. The Justice Department Office of Inspector General harshly criticized the BOP for medical understaffing with deadly consequences.

Some governors are taking action to release prisoners from state jails and prisons. This is not an option in D.C. There is no governor with prison oversight powers, no governor from whom to request clemency, no governor to pressure to act. Washingtonians rejoiced as the House made the historic move to pass the D.C. statehood bill, which proposes the establishment of a governorship. However, despite this progress, the legislation was dead on arrival in the Senate, where it faced strong Republican opposition.

Though D.C. has experienced a steady decrease in new coronavirus cases, other states, especially in communities near federal prison facilities, have seen spikes.

AD

AD

We can alert local leaders that the health of D.C. inmates matters. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) has pressured the BOP and worked to ensure that the House version of any future stimulus bill includes D.C. inmates.

A small step toward a bigger solution is advocating for policy reform to end D.C.’s mass incarceration and D.C.’s mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines, which feed the D.C. incarceration crisis at disproportionate rates for people of color. The isolation far from home is cruel and undercuts safety as the lack of community ties negatively affects recidivism.

Last year, the D.C. Council introduced the Second Look Amendment Act to allow residents who received a sentence longer than 15 years before the age of 25 to have their sentence reviewed partway through. The legislation has lingered in the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety for more than a year.

AD

AD

We are unsure when a coronavirus vaccine will become available. As new cases continue to arise across the nation, our incarcerated residents continue to be at risk and at the mercy of the BOP. Our local leadership needs support in applying pressure to the BOP for clear and honest answers regarding the well-being of our incarcerated residents. This support begins locally.

We must advocate for the prioritized heath care for incarcerated D.C. residents with the longer goal of lowering the number of residents behind bars.