A young fan waits outside the stadium for a foul ball to come her way at Pfitzner Stadium in a Potomac Nationals minor league baseball game in Woodbridge. (Bill O'Leary/The WASHINGTON POST)

Burt Solomon is a baseball fan.

“Foul ball sponsored by Metro Pawn!”

Ah, the hokey sounds of minor league baseball, at the Potomac Nationals’ stadium in Woodbridge. Is there anything lovelier on a summer’s night?

Next spring, this will be gone. The P-Nats, a Washington Nationals single-A franchise, will be moving to Fredericksburg, Va., an hour’s drive south along Interstate 95. Site work on a new, state-of-the-art ballpark in Fredericksburg is set to begin soon.

The culprit, of course, is business. The ballclub’s owners and the Prince William County authorities couldn’t strike a deal for a new ballpark, so the Silber family found a more generous reception down the road. Something will be gained, no doubt, but something will irretrievably be lost.

Granted, 35-year-old Pfitzner Stadium is on the shabby side. The scoreboard isn’t jumbo. The culinary choices are meager. The outfield fence is plastered with ads. The relievers’ bullpens lie along the outfield foul lines. The second baseman may sing the national anthem.

In other words, it’s magical.

It is baseball as it used to be — as it ought to be, in my humble opinion. Why does everything in this society need to be shiny and state-of-the-art?

The ballpark is not only family-friendly, it’s also kid-scale. A kid announces the batters for an inning. Restless kids chase foul balls into the bleachers. Between innings, two kids race to fill a recycling bin and close the lid.

When my son was 5 or 6, he kept bugging a relief pitcher, seated with his back to the chain-link fence separating the bullpen from the fans, to give him a baseball.

“Go away, kid.”

“Can I have a ball, mister?”

“Go away, kid.”

Until the pitcher dropped his bag of peanuts and my son squeezed his little hand under the fence and retrieved it, trading peanuts for his heart’s desire. Can a state-of-the-art ballpark match that?

A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I took our twin 3-year-old grandsons to sit behind home plate so they could watch the ballplayers up close. “Why the black hats?” — meaning the batting helmets. “When can we sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ ”? — one of the boys’ bedtime songs. “Why do they wear shoes?”

The priciest seat at Pfitzner Stadium goes for $17. (The cheapest is $12.) At Nationals Park, a craft beer costs $16.

This past Memorial Day, I splurged on a $17 seat, in a “field box” that was actually on the field. The P-Nats were playing the Frederick Keys, a Baltimore Orioles single-A franchise. As a native of Baltimore and a longtime resident of Arlington, I root for the Orioles first and the Nationals a close second. So when the Keys turned a deft double play, I applauded, prompting the P-Nats’ first base coach — no more than 20 feet away — to twirl toward me with a reproving look.

I don’t want a state-of-the-art stadium. Give me hokey.