Fourteen years later, the pedestrian paradise has turned into a nightmare in the Chinatown neighborhood where we now live. Without any meaningful citizen participation, the District Department of Transportation agreed to allow eight battery-powered, dockless, electric scooter companies to operate in the city in September 2017. There appears to have been no effort to seek feedback or learn from other cities that were already using e-scooters. The safety of riders and pedestrians seemed to be a low priority.

AD

AD

Thousands of the e-scooters flooded the District, with most winding up in the Central Business District where I live. These e-scooters were a far cry from the well-managed Capital Bikeshare with its docking stations neatly tucked away without interfering with pedestrians.

The chaos permitted by DDOT is evident to me daily. It starts before dawn when the e-scooters are dropped off by contractors in front of my building at Seventh and H streets NW. Often, the e-scooters block the bus stop at the busy Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station. Metrobus passengers in wheelchairs and using crutches struggle to board some of the most popular bus routes in the city. Hardest hit are the sight-impaired who must use their canes to maneuver around the e-scooters. DDOT’s actions are clearly inconsistent with the spirit of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Later in the day, it gets worse. Convention-goers and tourists begin to rent the e-scooters. Warnings to use helmets go unheeded, and new users hop on the narrow e-scooter platforms with no training as to how they work. Not infrequently, they load up the kids and ride double. They then set off at speeds of up to 10 miles per hour on the narrow and crowded and bumpy sidewalks of downtown. We don’t know exactly how many people have been injured or killed by e-scooters because of poor record-keeping by DDOT and the companies. However, just a few days before Thanksgiving, a 16-year-old e-scooter rider was killed by a tow-truck operator in Elizabeth, N.J. Collecting damages from the e-scooter companies is virtually impossible because of the terms in one-sided multipage documents to which all riders must agree, waiving the right to sue the company.

AD

AD

As a senior citizen, I have been frequently frightened by e-scooters approaching from behind with no warning bells or whistles. A member of the coalition I founded, Take Back Our Sidewalks, carries a small dome mirror when she walks to scan behind her to avoid being hit by an e-scooter. Dogs and dog walkers are particularly at risk of being struck because the dogs can move suddenly into the path of a scooter, with the dog walker dragged along by the leash.

Incredibly, DDOT Director Jeff Marootian promises doubling the number of permitted e-scooters to as many as 10,000 next year.

Ward 3 D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D) has introduced legislation to begin tightening the regulation of these scooters. Members of Take Back Our Sidewalks testified at a hearing on the legislation. We are hoping the legislation will be greatly strengthened and then pass the D.C. Council and be signed by the mayor.

AD

AD

Take Back Our Sidewalks is dedicated to educating public officials and citizens on the dangers of e-scooters and seeking sensible regulation of their use to protect pedestrians. The first order of business will be to impose a moratorium on any further expansion of the e-scooter fleet in the District pending study by an independent safety organization of means to restore safety to our sidewalks.

Read more:

AD