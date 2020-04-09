A Benning Ridge resident since 1958, Thomas died recently at age 97, leaving behind his 94-year-old widow, an extended family and a community that he served in almost every local volunteer capacity that exists, living in the same house on Chaplin Street for 60 years.

Thomas’s death widens a hole in the fabric of a community that, like many others in the District, is gentrifying. That’s not to say those communities are not being stitched together, rewoven or woven anew from whole cloth.

It just doesn’t look like Ben Thomas’s brand of citizenship.

In recent years, Thomas had stewed over a perceived lack of participation by his neighbors and the resulting lack of responsiveness by public officials to community concerns often as simple as speed bumps and stoplights.

But he also wasn’t dialed in to what was going on among younger community members on listservs and Reddit and other social media.

“He was complaining about something related to the D.C. government, and I looked to see what the city had done about it,” said his son, Wayne Thomas, who was born and raised in the District and now lives in Southern Maryland. “He wasn’t fully aware because he was locked out of that digital dialogue.”

The younger Thomas believes newer residents could serve their community even better by showing up to interface with government officials the way his father did his whole life, with a gimlet eye, looking to hold someone accountable.

“Time’s running out with these libraries of local knowledge, and it’s a shame to lose that enthusiasm and involvement,” Wayne Thomas told me. “If you could get them together with the newer generation that could be powerful.”

The elder Thomas was not especially fond of newcomers who were quick to insist on the safety, orderliness and improvements that had eluded Benning Ridge for so long, said his grandson Jamaal Thomas, a family friend of mine.

Jamaal Thomas said the Reverend bristled at the sense of entitlement he saw washing over the neighborhood.

“It’s a tricky question,” Jamaal Thomas said. It didn’t sit right with his grandfather that it took rising property values for people to come along trying to fix things. “He wanted the community to have better and be better,” but not to the exclusion of longtime residents.

I had the pleasure of a few conversations with Ben Thomas, who served as an advisory neighborhood commissioner for 18 years in Ward 7, president of the Benning Ridge Civic Association, vice chair of the Far-North Southeast Council and chair of the Sixth (Police) District Citizen Advisory Council.

They were lengthy affairs. The Reverend would opine on feckless politicians, lack of police presence and low turnout for neighborhood meetings.

My impression was that if he stood for anything, it’s that you have to play an active role in creating the quality of life you want in your neighborhood.

Laura Richards, a trustee of the citizens group the Committee of 100, described Thomas as “utterly reliable and tireless,” whether it be putting up signs around the neighborhood or advocating for a streetlight.

Thomas was nothing if not hands-on, she said. “When he got bent out of shape, he would act on it in a direct manner.”

The man had a fax machine close at hand and a typewriter that got plenty of use. “He was lethal with that thing,” his grandson said. “If there was some issue — it could be a tax assessment — someone, somewhere, they were getting a letter. He was famous for it.”

Thomas may have grown frustrated in his later years, but he continued to show up for public health and safety meetings. If the coronavirus was on the agenda, he’d also make sure to get in someone’s face about speeding on his block of Chaplin Street, said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

“Ben was very vigilant about what he saw, and he was not afraid of telling you the truth,” Newsham said. “He was a gentleman about it and he respected the police, but he wasn’t gonna let us slack off.”

Plenty of young citizens are moving into neighborhoods such as Benning Ridge, trying to improve their communities, but I wonder if they think much about including old-school neighborhood activists in the cause — even if they care more about speeding cars than bike lanes.

Wayne Thomas saw his father’s frustration and researched something called a “GrandPad,” a $200 tablet-like device that seniors would find easy to use. He was disappointed when a proposal for distributing them to willing users did not get traction with a deputy mayor.

I reminded him that the Reverend would not let go without a fight.

Wayne Thomas agreed. His father was a man of action and would have had a greater appreciation for the efforts of a younger generation had he seen them with his own eyes — and vice versa.