On a beautiful day, sometimes I see beavers or great blue herons, night herons and pileated woodpeckers. In the spring there are native ephemerals: Virginia bluebells, trout lilies and mayapples. Once I saw rather large snapping turtles mating.

When I see these wonders of nature, I think, “Wow, nature is okay. It is all going to be okay.”

Then I notice the porcelain berry vines strangling the forest. I see lesser celandine choking the wildflowers, and winged euonymus and Japanese honeysuckle crowding out native spicebush. Then I see the worst: A pile of plastic bottles, tires, bags, toy balls, flip flops, syringes and other trash piled up there in the creek right where last year a beaver family raised their young.

And on one recent beautiful day, I felt unutterably sad.

We humans think that the things we do every day individually won’t impact our environment. The voices that tell us that climate change isn’t real are reassuring. “It’s okay! You don’t need to reduce trash! Drive your big gas-guzzling car! You have a right to do it because it’s more important that we have a good economy now than a livable Earth later.”

But on a beautiful day, the collective damage we do individually is even more starkly visible. What I know for sure is that the Earth doesn’t care what we think, the climate will continue to change for the worse, the invasive species will deaden the native trees and plants and our trash will choke the waterways and oceans.

And these things will happen as President Trump jokes about straws and windmills and lightbulbs — because he thinks those jokes will make him popular.

We have a choice. Our choice should be to embrace the future of the planet that our children and their children will inhabit. We can reduce waste, carbon emissions and energy use. We know what we need to do. Even though we may have to sacrifice some conveniences, it will be worth it because no one wants to be sad on a beautiful day.