As a worker, a union member and a single mother, I want to build a Virginia that is good for working people now and creates more opportunities for the next generation. Even though I now make more than the minimum wage, I haven’t forgotten the years when my rights as a worker were abused. My co-workers and I would push for minor wage increases, but the law was not on our side. My daughter is 7 years old. I want her to know a very different Virginia than the one I worked in.

That’s why, with my union, Unite Here Local 25, I became active in the Raise the Wage campaign. Local 25 is a hospitality workers union that represents more than 7,200 members in the District, Maryland and Virginia. Each of our members makes more than the minimum wage. But our role is to fight for all workers, not just our own members.

When we set out to advocate for a statewide $15 minimum-wage bill in Virginia, we wanted it to include every worker. Virginia had a number of discriminatory exemptions that prevented certain workers from receiving minimum-wage benefits.

These exemptions, which targeted agricultural workers, domestic workers, disabled workers and others, were rooted in Virginia’s legacy of racism.

Unfortunately, there were business interests and some legislators in Richmond who wanted to continue to exclude these workers. Just as dangerously, they wanted to implement the minimum wage differently in different parts of the state using a “regionalism approach.” The language they proposed would have led to some of the poorest regions in the state not getting to $15 for more than a decade. That was completely unacceptable.

Our coalition fought hard against regionalism and the exemptions. The final minimum-wage bill doesn’t have regional implementation, but it pauses the wage increase in 2023 for two years so that the state can study whether a regional approach makes sense. The legislation removed exemptions against domestic workers and businesses with fewer than four workers, but it continues to exclude farmworkers, students, young people and others.

It is clear to me that there’s a question some lawmakers constantly ask themselves: Which workers can we exclude without consequences? Sadly, the answer is often those with the least power. What makes them any less deserving to benefit from a minimum wage?

Lawmakers should be thinking of people such as my daughter. How can they ensure that she will earn a livable wage in Virginia? They should be thinking of the many other workers in Virginia who are parents and need to provide for their families. Virginia lawmakers need to think about protecting working people irrespective of race, class, social economic status or physical ability.

Spanish farmworkers contribute hugely to Virginia’s economy, but they lack the political power of their corporate employers — so they are left out. When we fail to protect our most vulnerable workers, we fail to protect the very standards on which the American Dream was built.

We went to Richmond to stand against the exploitation of all workers. While we’re glad that Virginia has taken this critical first step, we know there’s more to do. We have to keep fighting to make sure no worker is left behind.