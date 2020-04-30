And this spring, which is unlike any spring I’ve ever experienced, I’m back in Monticello Park waiting for the warblers to return.

Thankfully, warblers aren’t aware that life down here on the ground has been terribly disrupted, and they’ve started to trickle in. The yellow-rumps have shown up, and the other day I saw a black-and-white. The bay-breasted and chestnut-sided warblers won’t arrive until the second or third week of May, and I’m looking forward to seeing them. During this time when it seems there is nothing to look forward to, this is something. In fact, I’m counting on the warblers to get me through until next month — when the ruby-throated hummingbirds arrive.

AD

AD

I’m fortunate to live near Monticello Park, which is kind of famous for its migrating birds. Serious birders show up here during warbler season, and it can get crowded. The park is a very small patch of land that just happens to have enough tall canopy and native understory, as well as a small stream, to make it a migrating-bird hot spot. I asked a birding friend how we were going to do social distancing — especially if someone has something exciting in their scope. Birders can get kind of intense that way, so we’ll just have to see how it goes.

So far, the birders I’ve seen have been wearing masks and have spread out, giving seriously wide berth to passing traffic. I try to avoid the peak early-morning crowds and make my way down to the park in late afternoon, after I’ve done my work and when there are still hours until dinner.

I’ve got a pair of average binoculars and a clipboard with pictures and names of warblers to help with identification. I can recognize more than a few, but some can be really tricky. I’m into birds enough that I’m not entirely normal, but not enough to be among the serious birders.

AD

AD

I know a few birds by their songs (cardinal, blue jay, chickadee), but that makes me practically illiterate compared with my fellow birders who can tell me what I’m hearing is the black-throated blue warbler. Now that we have time that isn’t being spent doing what we used to do, I’m thinking I will finally take a birdsong identification class online. The pandemic has been clarifying that way — by eliminating the busyness, we actually see that we can make time for things we value but would not otherwise find time to do.

For now, I am just so grateful to be able to go to a place every day where I can escape Twitter and the news and just be with the warblers.

Read more:

AD

AD