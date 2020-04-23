The three-quarter-mile Klingle Valley Trail opened in 2017 after a great deal of effort and expense. The lovely pathway follows a natural spring creek with a scenic, boulder-filled descent that would have thrilled Frederick Law Olmsted. Its remove and beauty draw the steady passage of people who want a moment of natural beauty. The waterway’s design is exquisite, and its execution carefully pursued for years. A lot of taxpayer money — federal and local — was freely given to create this sublime experience in the heart of Northwest Washington.

Unfortunately, as Klingle Trail begins to age, what is turning up in the water is thoroughly unnatural, unsightly, unnecessary and even dangerous: plastic, lots and lots of it. Not just the tossed plastic bottles and shopping bags now seemingly endemic to our species, but also landscaping and construction materials. Like everything on Earth, all this eventually ends up in the water.

Klingle Trail’s city-assigned landscapers apparently have carte blanche to distribute plastic mesh, including the very fine version that comes in big green sheets and is used to hold down soil around plantings before it’s ripped away and blown into the stream. I have removed big wads of the stuff from the stream, including one 16-foot anaconda on the creek bottom. That thin green mesh supposedly is used to hold things in place at the outset of landscaping but now is obviously a scourge. So is plastic tape, not all of it the yucky pink variety. Taxpayers didn’t pay millions to create this alternative to city life for it to quickly succumb to artifical debris, thanks to the apparently irresistible urge to tie up trees with plastic straps and wrap stakes with plastic tape.

Woven plastic sandbags are now coming apart, leaving endless trails of white plastic. Similarly, black sheeting settles to the stream bottom, trapping trash, microorganisms and the occasional duck. Plastic straps hold up branches, even though twine is infinitely better and biodegradable. But a plastic strap will hold things in place long after they’ve perished in its grip. And heavy orange plastic mesh lodges under rocks.

The heavier black plastic mesh helping secure steeper banks is also breaking up. I have also pulled from the water those black plastic sleeves supposedly foiling deer attracted to young tree plantings. Metal mesh would work as well and would not last until the extinction, but landscapers clearly want what’s cheapest and fastest despite this leading to the eventual destruction of the park. Plastic may be cheaper in the short term, but it’s incredibly harmful for nature.

Eventually, it all will end up in Rock Creek, the Potomac River, the Chesapeake Bay, the Atlantic Ocean.

I collect two or three garbage bags full of trash each time I wade the length of the stream: newspapers, coffee cups, rubber gloves, fast-food containers, bottles, lip balms, even car batteries descend from Connecticut Avenue, which crosses high above Klingle Trail like a rubbish aqueduct. The posting of anti-littering signs up above would help discourage litterers, and so would the occasional spin-through of a bicycle police officer willing to write citations for polluters.

The introduction to the park of indestructible materials at odds with nature threatens to outweigh all the good the natural plantings and felicitous natural design have accomplished along Klingle Trail. More of us who walk, and read on benches, there should tote along a bag for removing litter from the trail and the water.

I have written to D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D) about the problem. But the solution is simple: Stop using plastic.

