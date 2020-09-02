One lesser-known service is books by mail. Designed for the elderly, disabled and shut-ins, books by mail allows users to order books over the phone or by computer and receive them courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service. Materials arrive in a canvas, postage-paid library mailing bag that can be used for returns. The library pays for all postage.

AD

Books by mail is relatively new to Maryland, and not every county system offers it to their users. Even in counties that offer books by mail, the service is not well known or well publicized. In Queen Anne’s County, the library has 45 large canvas bags issued by the Postal Service, making it possible to service 45 book-by-mail requests at a time. According to a senior librarian, the library spends about $8 in postage for each transaction, a figure that includes outbound and return postage. The canvas bags accommodate several hardcover, paperback or audiobooks. Unlike other areas, Queen Anne’s has continued books by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

In New Mexico, books by mail is handled by the state library. Given New Mexico’s size and sparse population, books by mail is almost a necessity; some residents are hundreds of miles from their nearest library. Use is modest: In fiscal 2019, books by mail had 584 registered users and 6,008 transactions.

Maryland is much smaller than New Mexico, and population density here is among the highest in the nation.The Maryland Interlibrary Loan Organization, a service of Enoch Pratt Library, allows Marylanders to borrow books from any public library in the state using an online system known as Marina; a fleet of trucks ships materials from one part of the state to another. Putting the Postal Service to use might make it possible to expand this service without buying more trucks — or paying the overhead associated with vehicles, drivers and storage.

AD

Prince George’s County is one of the few library systems that make usage statistics available on its website, although it does not include the numbers for its books by mail operation. In almost every category, library use is down. From July 2017 to January 2020, monthly visitors to Prince George’s libraries dropped from 217,260 to 195,704. Website page views dropped from 899,266 to 661,667. Across the board, the numbers are down, with two exceptions: digital collection use, up 3 percent during the same months, and WiFi sessions, which almost doubled.

AD

Books by mail may not stem the decline in library use, but making library collections available to more users is what library service has always been about. And in this age of social distancing, books by mail allows for safe use of libraries even when branches are closed.

Books by mail is offered to people who are unable to physically access library buildings. I suspect that there are many who would make more use of their library if borrowing a book was as easy as ordering it from Amazon. I would be willing to pay a few dollars for each transaction to help defray costs. People with disabilities should never be charged, but for those of us who are mobile, a small charge to pay for postage is only fair.

AD

Some might view books by mail as a radical departure from traditional library service. The first time I heard about it, I thought it was completely impractical. But we live at a time when more and more goods and services are delivered to our door. Books by mail might be a great way to expand library use, maintain social distancing and make the library as relevant as the tech giants that impact our lives.