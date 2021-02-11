Even without long-term restaurant closures and capped capacities, workers in my position face income uncertainty because of political efforts that seek to undermine how our employers pay us. Significant reduction or elimination of the tip credit is becoming a widespread policy solution in search of a problem, and it has big repercussions for people who rely on tipped income for our livelihood. The Raise the Wage Act is the latest attempt to take this bad policy nationwide.

Currently, in most states, tipped workers earn at least the minimum wage through a combination of base pay and tips. In the unlikely event that we don’t earn above the minimum wage from tips — because of a global pandemic, for instance — the restaurant is legally required to compensate us for the difference to ensure that we are paid at least the minimum wage. This structure is called the tip credit. Eliminating the tip credit, which is what the Raise the Wage Act would do, would drastically reduce our earning potential.

Tipped workers in my area have been fighting this for years. In 2018, a well-funded labor group pushed a confusing ballot measure on voters in D.C. Initiative 77 mandated that employers eliminate the tip credit for employees who earn tipped income and pay them the full minimum wage. The measure passed, but, fortunately, tipped employees rallied together and protested the unintended consequences and the initiative was repealed. In Virginia’s 2020 legislative session, a bill to raise the minimum wage included a provision on raising the minimum wage for tipped employees. After hearing from tipped workers, the provision didn’t make it to the final bill that was passed and signed into law. When Maryland tipped workers spoke out, a tip credit was similarly removed from a minimum wage bill in the 2019 legislative session. Policymakers should heed our messages and reconsider the Raise the Wage Act.

On the surface, prohibiting employers from counting tips as wages and paying tipped employees the standard minimum wage might seem like a compassionate course of action. However, this policy proposal did not originate from tipped workers and is not supported by the majority of our workforce. In fact, for me and nearly everyone I’ve worked with in the industry, making enough money in tips has never been a problem. We’ve never needed a safety net from our employer to meet the minimum wage. The real beauty of the tip-credit model is that it enables us to earn well above the minimum wage, similar to the way a salesperson works hard for a commission.

I’ve been a bartender for more than 20 years. Before I was laid off because of the coronavirus shutdowns, I earned, on average, $30 an hour from base pay and tips. That’s more than four times Virginia’s current minimum wage and the federal minimum wage, 2.5 times Maryland’s minimum wage and double D.C.’s. I have never encountered a bar or restaurant — many of which are small businesses — that could match my earning potential through hourly wages alone. And that was before the pandemic crushed much of the industry.

Under the tip-credit system, my work has provided me with the steady income and flexibility that I’ve needed to raise my daughter as a single mother. It has helped me cover our cost of living and pay for summer camps, car repairs and more.

Tipped workers are more than hourly employees; we are entrepreneurs. We treat our workstations, whether bars or five-table dining sections, like our own small businesses. We work hard to provide the best dining environment and quality service to our guests, and, while doing so, earn the majority of our income through tips. Eliminating or even significantly reducing the tip credit would turn this model upside down and diminish our earning potential. Base wages would increase, but the tipping culture that makes our work financially viable would disappear along with our tipped earnings. It’s a net loss that I cannot afford.

Because of the pandemic, 2.5 million leisure and hospitality workers have been laid off, and more than 1 in 6 restaurants has closed. The contraction of the hospitality economy, including the long-term and in many cases permanent loss of shifts, jobs and workplaces, offers us a rare glimpse of the future that awaits our community if the tip credit is eliminated. This is an industry that operates on a 4-to-6 percent pretax profit margin under the best of circumstances. It cannot take another hit. A triple-digit increase in labor costs is not just a hit; it’s a knockout punch.

Restaurants offer a starting point for millions of workers who want to acquire skills and experience and learn a work ethic that will take them to that next rung on the job ladder. Raising the tipped minimum wage will push that first step out of reach for many because significantly increasing the hourly cost of labor always results in the elimination of shifts and job opportunities. That’s heartbreaking because I know firsthand that these are the jobs that pull people out of poverty.

The restaurant industry is complex, and Congress should consider the unintended consequences of one-size-fits-all thinking and avoid destabilizing our workforce even further. The best way to help workers in need is to promote policies that allow restaurants to continue providing upward mobility. Hopefully, as Congress members debate this policy, they will listen to the people like me who serve them in our nation’s capital: Don’t mess with our jobs!