The Barons never proved a match for the swaggering Grays. They were led by the incomparable Buck Leonard, who, it was said, could get around on a bullet fired from the mound and drive it to right. At the plate and with his calm bearing, Leonard resembled another quick-handed infielder, Anthony Rendon of the Nats.

These and other stories are recounted in John Klima’s “Willie’s Boys: The 1948 Birmingham Black Barons, the Last Negro League World Series, and the Making of a Baseball Legend.”

Except for the classy Leonard, the Grays bore little resemblance to the latter-day Nats. Klima reports they were known for knife fights on trains and drinking “kick-ya-poo juice” to the wee hours. But on the field, the Grays were masterful, playing a daring game of speed and power. One vanquished Baron lamented after the World Series, “Josh Gibson is dead and we still can’t beat these guys,” referring to the Grays’ brilliant catcher who had died the previous year.

It’s been observed by many that racism and its consequences hide daily in plain view — in this case, by casually leaving out of the Nationals’ victory story a critical historical moment. The Nats’ win is no less diminished, but an important D.C. and American event is unacknowledged.

What a lost opportunity to remind us of the crime of baseball segregation, perpetuated for so long. Celebrating the Nats’ win in the District without mentioning the Grays tells only half the story.

How can it be that in a city scattered with so many monuments to the past that so few can be found officially acknowledging the tragedy of American slavery and Jim Crow? About a dozen monuments to Confederate heroes still stand in the Capitol, and there’s at least one in the city.

Without the full story, an incomplete version of the past lives in modern memory. Race skeptics can’t understand the present and how we got here. And how could they, if there are important gaps? An arguably sensible remedy such as reparations seems absurd without knowing the historical context.

Even in their own day, the Grays’ 1948 victory was underappreciated. Ignored completely by white America, the black press was preoccupied with that year’s big-league World Series, featuring pioneering black stars Larry Doby and Satchel Paige for the champion Cleveland Indians.

Times were changing. A black man still couldn’t buy a cup of coffee at a downtown lunch counter in the District, but President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981 earlier that summer, banning segregation in the U.S. armed forces.

It turned out that the Grays were the last world champions of the Negro Leagues. Mays signed with the New York Giants, and the Negro Leagues, on their last legs, folded soon after.

