When you hear the words “regulatory reform,” combating racial injustice probably is not the first association you make. More likely, bureaucratic red tape, expensive fees and hours of cumbersome paperwork come to mind. But too often, overly burdensome regulations have the unintended side effect of disproportionately impacting racial minorities.

AD

AD

How? For one thing, the costs imposed by regulations tend to be regressive, disproportionately burdening people with lower incomes (many of whom are minorities). Regulations can act like a regressive tax, pushing up prices of consumer goods. The poor are more sensitive to price increases, so they bear a disproportionate burden.

Very often, regulations aim to increase the quality of the goods and services we buy, and sometimes this is worth the cost. Next year, Virginia Democrats may impose a plastic bag tax. This presumably would improve the quality of the environment somewhat, but who is likelier to demand such policies? The rich, who may already employ reusable shopping bags, or the poor, who would be left holding the proverbial plastic bag?

Over the past year, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) team has been working overtime to identify old legislation and regulations that are discriminatory. Northam signed an executive order in mid-2019 establishing a commission to examine racial inequities in Virginia laws. Late last year, the commission issued a report recommending that nearly 100 antiquated laws be scrapped.

AD

AD

These are all positive developments, but there’s more. In 2018, Northam worked with Republicans in the state legislature to pass the regulatory reduction pilot program, which targets occupational licensing and criminal-justice regulations. Academic research has consistently found that occupational licensing — which places bureaucratic barriers in front of people who want reliable jobs — disparately affects racial minorities and increases recidivism among ex-cons.

In the coming year, it looks as if the administration may even expand the 2018 pilot program beyond licensing regulations. If done properly, this could further advance Northam’s crusade against institutionalized racism.

In addition to being an effective way to address injustice, regulatory reform can achieve other progressive goals. Many regulations impede the operation of government, just as they do businesses. Red tape afflicts government as much as the private sector. Some red tape comes in the form of regulatory sludge that makes government programs less effective than they should be. Complicated paperwork, fees and information disclosures often dissuade eligible citizens from signing up for government programs that could benefit them.

AD

AD

There are all kinds of reasons to prioritize cutting red tape. Want a competent and effective government that can build things on time and on budget? Government programs that efficiently serve the most vulnerable citizens? Regulatory reform is one key way to do it.

At last count, the Virginia Administrative Code contained 133,000 regulatory restrictions. With all that red tape on the books, there’s plenty for both major political parties not to like. Furthermore, too many of these regulations disproportionately burden the poor and racial minorities. Fortunately, Northam and his team are starting to do something about it.