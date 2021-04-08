You see, even though I’m so close to the forthcoming Ashburn Metro stop, there’s a problem: I would likely die if I rode or strolled to it. Wide rivers of fast-moving cars flow between me and the train, and, as of today, there is no way to stop or safely avoid so much speeding traffic.

This is an enduring issue that I’ve raised for years now — ever since I served on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors a decade ago. At that time, Phase 2 of the Silver Line was still a twinkle in our eyes. Then, and now, I’ve advocated for cyclists and pedestrians to get safe access to Metro. I’ve reached out to local leaders many times over the years, and I’ve even asked the governor to come and do a tour with me to see the danger firsthand. Tragically, I’ve gotten nowhere, as our roads are as treacherous as ever.

This creates a massive conundrum, because it means that the vast majority of people must drive just to get to a Metro stop, and there is a big problem with that option: There is limited parking at these stations. Anyone who took the train in pre-pandemic days from the current final station at Wiehle-Reston knew that you needed to get to the parking garage by 8 a.m., or earlier, for a chance of getting a spot. There was often that sinking feeling as you circled round and round and started to see people parking illegally. Those were the days when you knew you were just flat out of luck.

Surely the time will return when many commuters will want to skip D.C.’s famously awful rush-hour traffic and take Metro again. But if we don’t reimagine how Northern Virginia’s residents not only take public transportation but also get to the stations, too many people will default to driving. This is terrible for the congestion on our roads, for those of us who want to walk or bike, for air quality, and for greenhouse gas emissions, which exacerbate the climate crisis and threaten present and future generations.

I’ve been told it’s complicated. I have been told countless times over the years to relax, because there are plans and money set aside sometime in the murky future to expand sidewalks, protect bicycle lanes, ensure safe crosswalks and increase traffic lights. But color me skeptical. The Silver Line is opening relatively soon, and the situation remains dangerous. With a patchwork of a sidewalk here or a bike path there, there is no cohesive plan. We need a clear, comprehensive design within a three-mile radius of the Ashburn Station that creates “smart streets,” safely supporting people to move in whatever way they choose: by foot, bicycle, bus or car.

If Loudoun County and Virginia want to prove to their citizens that we’re serious about addressing both our transportation gridlock and global warming, then federal, state and local leaders must roll up their sleeves and make sure our roads near Metro stations go on Buttigieg’s prescribed “smart streets” diet.

Let’s maximize the massive investment we’ve made in the new Silver Line and make it easy to get there for everyone. And let’s take a look at all the Metro stations in the region, and make sure they are safe for people who want to walk or bike. Let’s expedite the funding of these projects, and let’s get them on the ground — not in some future, elusive year. Let’s get it done — now.