Cash bail is the amount of money a court forces a defendant it has found not to be a danger to the community to pay to get out of jail in advance of trial. Simply put, cash bail creates a two-tiered justice system: one for rich people and one for everyone else. People who sit in jail risk losing their jobs for nonattendance, which, in short order, could lead to the loss of their housing, and in some cases the loss of custody of their children. Facing these rippling consequences, many people simply opt to plead guilty in exchange for their immediate release, often plunging them into a cycle of increased contact with the criminal justice system. These impacts are disproportionately felt by Black and brown Virginians, already disadvantaged by the system’s legacy of structural racism. In addition to warping our justice system, cash bail makes our communities less safe. Multiple studies show that even a few days of unnecessary pretrial incarceration increases the risk of recidivism for years to come. Thus, while a single cash bail decision can hurt an individual community member and his or her family, thousands of misguided cash bail decisions cascade to harm whole communities.

Fortunately, local jurisdictions in Virginia have better options for addressing the pretrial period. Since January, it’s been the policy of the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office never to ask for cash bail — a policy we formally codified this month. Instead, we rely on a comprehensive suite of pretrial services to pair individuals with the interventions and supervision that will allow for pretrial release while keeping the community safe and incentivizing that person to show up to court. In making these determinations, we presumptively seek the pretrial release of people charged with nonviolent crimes unless that presumption is overcome by individualized, case-specific facts. Our model also avoids following any single tool or metric mechanically to account for the possibility of embedded racial biases. Through this approach we are able to achieve safer and more just outcomes for the community.

However, even if every local prosecutor’s office were to follow suit, comprehensive reform for Virginia ultimately requires leadership from our state legislature. Some local courthouses are resistant to evolving their pretrial decision-making processes because of sheer ambivalence to change. Even in jurisdictions that have motivated prosecutors and some reform-minded judges, other local judges refuse to budge from the status quo. For example, in the same Fairfax County Courthouse where a Circuit Court judge just published an opinion letter ruling cash bail to be unconstitutional, other judges continue to impose cash bail. Hence, local attempts to implement alternatives to cash bail simply won’t suffice; decisive action on the part of the state is needed.

It’s clear that cash bail is unjust and makes communities less safe. The time is now for the General Assembly to repeal cash bail and move toward the statewide justice system Virginians deserve instead of simply hoping our current two-tier system fades away on its own.