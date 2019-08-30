Mary Vought is executive director of the Senate Conservatives Fund. She lives in Northern Virginia.

Virginians are frustrated with the politicians and entrenched power brokers in Washington and their enablers in Richmond. As elected officials, they become accustomed to the power and trappings that elected office holds and lose sight of promises they made on the campaign trail.

Term limits could be the answer. Possibly one of the most popular political proposals of the modern era, support for term limits has polled at more than 80 percent for more than two decades. And though the problem manifests in the halls of Congress, the cure must be concocted locally because Congress has yet to prove it is up to the task of putting country first.

That’s where our Virginia state legislators come in. The Founding Fathers foresaw this and provided an alternate means to amend the Constitution. Article V allows the states to come together and pass a constitutional amendment, but to do so, 34 states must request an Article V convention.

The good news is that 27 states have signed on. The bad news is that Virginia is not one of them, nor do lawmakers in Richmond have any inclination to do so. Out of 140 legislators, only three have signed the U.S. Term Limits’ pledge: Dels. Robert M. Thomas Jr. (R-Stafford), Ibraheem S. Samirah (D-Fairfax) and Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) and Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (R-Augusta). This is in stark contrast to our neighbors to the west — roughly one-third of West Virginia legislators (38 House delegates and 11 senators) have signed on.

The lackadaisical attitude toward term limits at the state capitol is disheartening given how well term limits have served us in the commonwealth. It’s no secret that we’ve suffered a spate of gubernatorial misfortune. Former Virginia governor Robert F. McDonnell (R) served a scandalous term with charges of public corruption. Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) was an upgrade by virtue of not committing felonies while in office, but even he spent time under FBI investigation after taking $120,000 in donations from a corrupt Chinese official. And then there’s our current executive. Exiled by his own party, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) appears set on remaining in office despite being embroiled in racism scandals.

Thankfully, Virginia’s strict gubernatorial term limits protect us from enduring these bad actors for more than one consecutive term. There is no need to spend tens of millions of dollars to unseat a disgraced governor or be forced to uncomfortably defend his character — a fresh start is always one election away.

Virginia’s own George Mason, an outspoken supporter of term limits, believed term limits were “essential to the preservation” of our country.

“Nothing is so essential to the preservation of a republican government as a periodical rotation. Nothing so strongly impels a man to regard the interest of his constituents as the certainty of returning to the general mass of the people. . . . It is a great defect in the Senate that they are not ineligible at the end of six years,” Mason said in 1788.

Yet, despite the clear need for term limits and their overwhelming popularity among the electorate, persuading Virginia’s General Assembly to carry out the will of the people has proved an insurmountable task. Decades have passed since the last credible effort to institute congressional term limits in the mid-1990s, and a request for an Article V convention remains a nonstarter.

So why is Virginia’s political class so indifferent to term limits? What has happened since Mason urged the adoption of term limits and ensured that the Article V process was available to the states?

The answer may lie with Northern Virginia’s economy, which is heavily linked to the political swamp across the Potomac. Capitol Hill lobbyists, many of whom live in Virginia, have no desire to see their investments removed from Congress. Their clients, including many doing business with the federal government, prefer the status quo.

But much like the politicians who block term limit bills, Virginians must set aside self-interest and aspire to make our commonwealth more than a sprawling suburb of Washington, if there is any hope of reforming our ineffective Congress.