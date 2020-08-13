I am one of hundreds of thousands of Virginians who live with mental illness. Like many people with mental illness, I understand the need to reform our approach to mental health and policing. I understand because I’ve experienced the flaws of our current system firsthand.

As the Virginia General Assembly convenes Tuesday for a special session on criminal justice and police reform, I will be watching to see if legislators act in the best interests of constituents like me. I will be watching to see whether they support legislation that would allow trained mental health professionals, rather than armed first responders, to respond to mental health crises.

I was 18 when I descended into my first suicidal crisis. My bipolar disorder was undiagnosed, but it was wreaking havoc on my life. I had withdrawn from college my first semester and moved back home. I struggled with constant intrusive thoughts — mostly about suicide. My mood episodes left me feeling depleted and hopeless. The plans and goals I once had for myself seemed impossible. I didn’t know why I felt this way, and it scared me.

One evening, my suicidality became too much to bear. I was in excruciating mental pain. Different methods of suicide swirled in my head. I couldn’t stop the thoughts. I was terrified that I might lose control and act. I felt ashamed. I did not want to reveal the extent of my suffering to my friends or family, so I called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The person on the other end of the line helped me call my now-husband for support. Then, without my knowledge, Lifeline called the police.

Still on the phone, bawling and panicked, I heard police officers pounding on the door. They demanded I let them in. My anxiety spiked. Shame consumed me. My suicidality worsened, and I felt deep self-loathing. “Is this who I am?” I thought. “Am I so damaged that they need to send armed first responders to get me under control?”

When I opened the door, the scene was dramatic and chaotic. Police officers barged in. An ambulance pulled up outside. I became increasingly distressed and confused about what was happening, and the police officers talked to me with little sympathy or expertise. They clumsily tried to figure out what to do with me; I ended up going home with my now-husband without developing a plan for treatment. As we drove away, my mind was still churning with self-destructive thoughts, but I felt relieved — I was desperate to get away from the police.

At the time, I knew the police officers scared me. I knew they weren’t helpful. I didn’t know how the situation could have been handled more appropriately. Now, after more than a decade as a mental health consumer, I know the situation could have been vastly improved by the presence of a social worker or other mental health professional — and the absence of armed police officers.

People in a mental health crisis are extremely vulnerable. They might be experiencing suicidality, delusions, hallucinations or other symptoms — all of which can be seriously distressing. Though there is a role for law enforcement to intervene when the threat of homicide is imminent, armed officers should serve as a backup for mental health professionals. Many police officers have little or no training on how to deal with a person with mental illness. These untrained, armed first responders can elicit a fear-based response that can exacerbate symptoms and worsen the crisis. In the worst-case scenario, people with mental illness might be killed by armed first responders who are not properly trained. Americans with mental illnesses make up nearly a quarter of those killed by police officers.

I was privileged to walk away freely and unharmed from my encounter with law enforcement, but I’ve remained wary of involving the police during subsequent mental health crises. On multiple occasions, I have decided not to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for fear that armed first responders would be sent to my home again. I don’t call 911 in a crisis because I do not trust law enforcement to meet my needs. If I knew that a trained mental health professional would arrive at my door instead, I would be more willing to use these resources in an emergency.

Mental health professionals are trained to de-escalate, counsel and help decide on appropriate interventions without drawing a gun, using force, threatening or frightening the individual in crisis. They know how to identify potential mental illness and refer the person in crisis to appropriate treatment. They know how to behave when someone is suicidal, homicidal or experiencing psychosis. They know how to handle mental health crises; they should be the ones responding to them — not law enforcement.

The Virginia General Assembly must acknowledge the needs of constituents with mental illness and address this critical component of police reform.