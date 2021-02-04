I was critical of this policy from the beginning because I knew from personal experience that police officers recruited from our own communities have the most empathy and cultural competence to implement true community-based policing. Ramsey’s decision was based on real concerns, but better vetting procedures and training would have addressed those issues without reducing recruitment from our neighborhoods. Having a police force without a connection to our community creates a disconnect that can be counterproductive to the spirit of community policing.

Fortunately, D.C. still produces quality people the likes of acting D.C. police chief Robert Contee III. His emotional speech about being nominated for D.C. police chief touched our hearts. He shared his journey from growing up in D.C. during the crack epidemic and watching a parent use drugs to being nominated to be the police chief of a major metropolitan city. Just a few weeks later, he led some of D.C.’s finest in defending our Capitol and protecting our democracy.

Many of us know from being in the streets that there were racist cops in the D.C. police and other law enforcement agencies around the country. The Post has reported on a D.C. officer wearing a white-supremacist symbol.

This is why I was devastated and so angry when our D.C. Council bowed to pressure to kill additional funding for the MPD Cadet Corps. The program was to be expanded to Anacostia High School, which sits in a part of D.C. that has grown to distrust the police. The proposed expansion would have given a real opportunity to more than 200 young adults in a city with one of the biggest wealth and employment disparities. Graduates of the cadet program, which is mostly made up of minorities, tend to stay with the D.C. police. They serve and protect their own community and help today’s youths make it out of situations that they barely did. These young adults become police officers who bring their personal experiences, love of the community and connections to youths who are experiencing trauma.

I differ on these issues with some of my friends at Black Lives Matter DC and on our D.C. Council, all of whom I respect. I have tried to explain to them and many of the young people I work with in the Don’t Mute DC movement that this is about strategy and assessing the big picture. We must work together if we want to solve the problem of institutionalized racism that much of America has denied for far too long.

It’s time to have some hard conversations on these issues and implement the solutions with real action. We must restore the community pipeline to our police departments and other first responders and challenge the institutionalized racism that has penetrated them for too long. The cadet program did just that.

We must be relentless about eliminating policies and opportunities that give racist people permission to inflict pain on people of color and corrupt the institutions that are supposed to govern and protect us. We can’t do this with knee-jerk responses. Only a well-thought-out strategy will address these entrenched problems.

We have the right to be angry, but we should not be destructive.