Washingtonians should know this monument honors a man who exploited racial divisions to build one of the National Football League’s more prosperous franchises. And he obdurately stood in the way of necessary and welcome societal change long after it was otherwise the universal norm.

Before moving the franchise here from Boston in 1937, Marshall regrettably changed the team’s nickname from the Braves to its current pejorative name. That shameful decision haunts us still.

AD

The relocation made our franchise the only one then situated below the Mason-Dixon line, and the owner determined to make Washington the NFL’s team of the South. A calculating businessman, he built a regional TV network throughout the South to broadcast the team’s games.

AD

That scheme expanded the team’s fan base considerably, engendering legions and generations of fans in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Even now, when you travel deep into those states, you’re more likely to see Washington jerseys than Cowboys or Panthers ones.

Marshall’s cultivation of a Southern fan base also reflected his deep-seated segregationist views, which, many have forgotten, were once embodied in the team’s fight song. Fans have been accustomed to singing “fight on for old D.C.,” but for a brief period, the lyrics were “fight for old Dixie.” And “Dixie” was played in tandem with the national anthem before each game.

AD

And Marshall famously refused to sign African American players long after the rest of the NFL embraced them. His obstinacy prompted fabled Post sportswriter Shirley Povich to comment the team’s colors were “burgundy, gold and Caucasian.”

AD

The NFL had employed African American players Fritz Pollard and Bobby Marshall as early as the 1920s. The league then banned African Americans in 1933, but Kenny Washington’s signing by the Los Angeles Rams in 1946 conclusively integrated the league. By 1961, Washington was the only NFL team without an African American player. And numerous African Americans, who were by then the majority of District residents, boycotted the games.

Kennedy administration Interior Secretary Stewart Udall forced the owner’s hand. Either sign an African American, he insisted, or the government would revoke D.C. Stadium’s 30-year lease. Stymied, Marshall relented. Holding the top pick in the 1962 draft, Marshall wanted to take Syracuse running back Ernie Davis, universally considered that draft’s top pick. But “The Elmira Express” famously said, “I won’t play for that SOB.” Which prompted the owner to trade the rights to Davis to the Cleveland Browns for future Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell.

AD

Developing leukemia in the summer of 1962, Davis tragically died at 23 without playing an NFL down, while Mitchell, as the first African American to play here, is happily and synonymously associated with Washington football.

AD

But justice was delayed and denied too long. Once largely discredited, Marshall’s views are sadly resurgent. By removing the monument to the late owner, Events DC could powerfully signal hatred and division aren’t welcome here. That action could also instruct the team’s current owner.

Refusing to replace the team’s offensive name and make a change that will make our city and society better, Daniel Snyder mimics his predecessor. And his team’s perpetuating ugly stereotypes about one group merely emboldens some people to vilify other groups.

AD

If Events DC removed the tribute to Marshall, it could show the team and us a better way.

Read more:

AD