Allowing (but not requiring) early payments would put more money in the county’s coffers earlier, improving the county’s cash flow. I suggested to the Montgomery County Council and county executive that the county allow this. Two council members expressed lukewarm interest, but, so far, nothing has changed.

To be fair, Maryland law used to prohibit early payment of property taxes. That changed effective July 1, 2019, largely because of efforts by Maryland Del. Alfred C. Carr Jr. (D-Montgomery). I asked Mr. Carr to look into this matter, and he not only took interest in it but also had legislative aides take my input as they drafted legislation to change the law. Who says citizens can’t influence legislation?

Allowing early payments would increase compliance and make it easier for taxpayers to meet their obligations.

One objection to prepayments is that more payments would have to be manually processed. Okay. So allow only electronic payments (not that county staff should be so burdened as to have to deposit money). Another argument is that the amount of taxes owed is not known until midyear. News flash: It’s more than $0. A lot more. State and federal income tax amounts are not known, either, but they are payable at any time. Another option would have taxpayers open another personal bank account, just for property taxes. But this unique complication is burdensome, isn’t necessary and is not required by any other business or government entity. Banks already support automatic bill-pay; all Montgomery County has to do is allow such payments.

Just about every business and tax entity in the country accepts payments in any amount at any time. These include the U.S. Treasury, the state of Maryland, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, Pepco, Washington Gas, Verizon, Comcast, any credit card, any major retailer, essentially all financial aspects of life — all, except Montgomery County. The software to process payments and accounts is so ubiquitous that there’s no technical reason Montgomery County cannot join the financial present.

This is a win-win if ever there was one. Paying taxes is hard enough. Why won’t Montgomery County at least make it as easy as it can for taxpayers to meet their obligations, especially when it would help the county’s own finances?