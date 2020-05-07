The Justice Department intervened after the pastor of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague, Va., received a criminal charge for holding a service that 16 people attended, more than the limit of 10 set out in Northam’s order. Its brief noted that the congregation abided by social distancing guidelines and that other establishments — including liquor stores and big-box retailers — do not have to abide by a 10-person limit on gatherings.

AD

AD

Since that first Easter Sunday, when the Apostles gathered together in a mix of fear and jubilation to recount the events of Jesus’ resurrection, Christians have always viewed communal gathering as integral to their faith. Indeed, for much of its history, active participation in the faith remained an act of both witness and defiance — from ancient Christians assembling in the Roman catacombs to Saint Maximilian Kolbe celebrating Mass while imprisoned at Auschwitz.

Active faith participation brings with it other benefits as well. A 2016 study in JAMA Psychiatry observed a fivefold reduction in suicide risk among women who attended religious services at least once a week, when compared with those who do not attend services. The study went so far as to encourage “service attendance” for religious psychiatric patients “as a form of meaningful social participation.” With stay-at-home orders leading to both a rise in financial distress and feelings of isolation, now seems an ideal time to pay attention to that conclusion.

Churches can and should adapt their practices to reflect this temporary phase defined by an infectious pathogen. Parishes can screen the temperature and health of parishioners before services; require the use of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer; establish new limits on seating that reflect social distancing guidelines; and adjust the timing of services to allow for sanitizing between them and adding services to adapt to reduced-capacity constraints. Churches can also look to upgrade their ventilation systems and, weather permitting, hold services outdoors in the spring and summer months.

AD

AD

With these types of reasonable reforms, churches should regain the ability to hold services that abide by reasonable hygiene and social distancing practices. As the Justice Department’s brief notes, it seems highly questionable for Virginia to keep liquor stores open and permit hundreds of cars — and therefore people — to assemble at stores such as Walmart but criminally prosecute a pastor for holding a service with 16 congregants in attendance.

In many ways, the right to religious liberty stands as the first American freedom, the first freedom listed in the Bill of Rights. Churches that abide by social distancing and similar practices not only engage in good hygiene by caring for each other, but they also practice their faith, following Jesus’ instruction to render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s. Once they do, civil authorities should allow these gatherings to proceed and let Christians render unto God the things that are God’s.

Read more:

AD

AD

AD