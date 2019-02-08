William Kosanovich is a consultant with schools and other organizations on organization development, adult bullying and trauma awareness.

A recent headline in The Post’s Metro section trumpeted “Community collaboration: Fairfax County joins movement for schools that help students — and parents — outside the classroom.” The photos of step team members’ shins and sneakers, and a circle of students’ hands, contributed to a “feel good” on the eve of winter break.

The focus was Walt Whitman Middle School in southeast Fairfax County, where 64 percent of students are from economically disadvantaged families. The story described the “community school” model that is being embraced in suburban and rural areas being transformed by growing poverty and changing demographics. The community school model “imagines schoolhouses as nerve centers where students and families can also seek health and social services,” The Post reported. So, at Whitman, there is now a monthly food market available to families and, through United Way funding, the nonprofit United Community Ministries (UCM) has placed a community school coordinator at Whitman to help students and families connect with a broader array of services.

Unfortunately, no one — not The Post, UCM, the United Way or Fairfax County — appears to recognize the irony of designating Walt Whitman a community school: It is the only middle school in Fairfax County that lies outside the boundaries of the school pyramid it serves. This “community school” is not even located within the community it purports to serve.

There are no “walkers” to Whitman; all students ride a bus. Moreover, there is no regular public transportation that links the school to the families who send children there. To participate in events or the marketplace or meet with a teacher or administrator, a parent must have a car to get there or walk a few miles.

I live in southeast Fairfax County and have attended meetings at which UCM has promoted the community school project, explaining, “A community school is a public school that effectively benefits from partnerships with community resources. Its integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement leads to improved student learning, stronger families, and healthier communities. Community schools become centers of the community and are open to all, even outside of standard school hours.”

Kudos to UCM and Principal Craig Herring for their work with disadvantaged students and families, but Whitman is not the center of its community. So, come on, Fairfax County and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS): This situation would not be tolerated in the Langley, Robinson or any other pyramid. It is the result of expedient decisions made at the expense of the county’s poorest citizens 30 years ago, following the merger of Groveton and Fort Hunt high schools for the purpose of racial integration. That merger resulted in a leftover middle school building that didn’t have the asbestos problems of the former Whitman facility, which had originally served as Mount Vernon High School on Richmond Highway. Rather than repair that aging facility, FCPS began busing all the students to the new Whitman.

A middle school anchor is desperately needed in the Mount Vernon pyramid. It is great that the county recognizes the promise of the community school model, but we should not pat ourselves on the back regarding Whitman. The job is far from finished. Whitman could be moved to its original home and that site also could accommodate community agency offices and a few Northern Virginia Community College classes, as proposed. Those services are absolutely needed in the area but not at the expense of keeping the middle school inaccessible to the families it serves.

Back in its district, Walt Whitman could become a true community school, accessible to students and families, convenient to transportation and across the street from other services at the South County Government Center. The school should be in the community it serves, with access to agencies. The county also should insist that NOVA establish a center in southeast Fairfax, where it already draws more students than from any other part of its service area.

Fairfax County and FCPS should do the right thing this time.