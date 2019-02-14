Pamunkey Chief Robert Gray on the reservation in King William County, Va., in April. The tribe is working on plans for a $700 million casino. (Gregory S. Schneider/The Washington Post)

Peter Galuszka is a freelance writer in Chesterfield, Va.

Except for horse racing and a lottery, when it comes to gambling, Virginia has for years avoided casinos with slot machines and roulette wheels, believing they are tacky, risky and too close to organized crime. For evidence, look at Atlantic City or Las Vegas.

That’s been a prudent policy, but it seems about to change in a big way. There’s strong momentum now to set up casinos at some six locations in the Old Dominion.

The casino story is a colorful one involving ruthless competition for gambling dens, coal barons pouring money into political action committees and even rival Native American tribes skirmishing over the location of a proposed casino.

Proponents argue that casinos could raise tax revenue that otherwise goes out of state, boost tourism and provide new jobs in economically struggling cities such as Bristol, Danville and Portsmouth. Other possible spots are in Norfolk and Richmond.

Skeptics argue that there’s far too much left to decide to move into gaming very soon, such as how much tax revenue will be assessed. That depends on whether slot machines only or slots and table games are permitted. What cut would localities and the state get? Would the money go to schools or to the state’s general fund? “There’re lots of logistical questions that need to be sorted out,” says state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax).

The current casino craze got its start in 2016, when the Pamunkey tribe situated northeast of Richmond won federal recognition and later legal rights to open a casino. Its current pitch is for a $700 million resort, spa and casino on 20 acres next to a baseball park near downtown Norfolk. The project, which needs land to be placed in a federal trust, is expected to have a $200 million payroll.

Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol have announced their interest in casinos to boost their economies. The Bristol proposal is backed by James W. McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, two powerful local coal barons who want to turn a former shopping mall into a project with a casino, spa, live entertainment stages and restaurants.

According to McGlothlin, the project would create 5,200 jobs within a few years of opening and bring $1.5 billion to the area over that time. That could be a boon to nearby coal counties that have some of the highest levels of unemployment in the state.

For the project to proceed, the General Assembly must legalize casino-style gambling and local referendums must be held.

The wheels are already being greased. According to the left-leaning blog Blue Virginia, local advocates in the Bristol area have sent $550,000 to several PACs to win support. Last year, McGlothlin gave $45,000 to Republican politicians, and his United Co. donated more than $250,000 to political campaigns, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

One of the arguments for pushing ahead now with casinos is that neighboring states are doing so. One proposal would put a casino near the Virginia line in coal-distressed Jenkins, Ky., not far from Bristol. Virginia is one of only a few states that prohibit casino gambling.

There are convincing arguments that the field is already too crowded. Maryland boasts six casinos, including the MGM National Harbor just south of the District. It draws plenty of gamblers from just across the Potomac River in Northern Virginia.

“Probably a lot of people in Virginia are going to other states to gamble,” says David Schwartz, former director of the Center for Gaming Research at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. That draws off tax revenue and tourism dollars, he says.

Virginia’s casino race has already turned bitter. The Nansemond tribe based in the Hampton Roads area quickly protested when the Pamunkey tribe pitched the Norfolk casino. Nansemond Chief Samuel Bass said his tribe felt as if a “bomb” had been dropped because Nansemonds consider Norfolk part of their tribal grounds. The Pamunkey homelands are 90 miles away.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) wants to move cautiously. On Jan. 30, a Senate committee ordered a study on casinos, and the bill passed the Senate and moved to the House.

The casino fight is not going away anytime soon. The state already has a lottery and will allow horse racing again this summer, and both provide revenue that could be cut if casinos proceed. But that’s not entirely the reason the state should reject casinos. Gambling can be addictive, potentially leading those with a problem and their families to financial ruin. Studies have shown that casinos lead to increases in substance abuse, theft, violent crime and mental illness. Those are all things that we should not welcome in Virginia.