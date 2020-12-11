The virus spreads in respiratory droplets that are exhaled and breathed in. Depending on the size, and the nature of air flow, smaller particles travel farther and larger ones fall to the ground. The largest risk of transmission thus comes when people are in close contact in an enclosed and poorly ventilated space, say in a barroom, or a crowded restaurant, or a wedding with lots of embracing. Early in the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set a guideline of six feet apart to avoid the droplets. The optimum distance depends on conditions, but there is evidence that in some situations the virus can travel a greater distance and infect someone. For example, in a South Korean restaurant, a study showed virus particles traveled 21.3 feet from one person to infect another — in a room with no windows and ceiling-suspended air conditioners.

Stay-at-home orders and mask mandates are not by themselves a perfect solution, but imperfect methods do add up to real results. Cloth masks can partially block the spread; take note, South Dakota? Another lesson of recent months is that bars and restaurants are potential ground zero for superspreader events, in which one person infects many. As difficult as it may be, closing bars and restaurants for two weeks or a month seems a small sacrifice to save lives. The businesses should be compensated temporarily for a catastrophe not of their own making, and governments must pay close attention to keeping essential services open and those workers safe.

Another lesson is that targeted restrictions are better than broad ones. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders for areas with less than 15 percent availability for intensive care unit beds. This selective approach has also been used in Europe, aiming at the hotspots where the infection is raging rather than imposing a blanket closure. Another lesson of recent months is that K-12 schools do not appear to be major transmission locations and especially younger children seem to have stronger immune system protection. These schools should remain open — or be reopened — with precautions and special attention to keeping adults there safe as well.

For some people, lockdown sounds draconian. But we have learned to do it better, and should keep trying to save lives, save the health care system and save ourselves.